A Discovery of Witches Ringside Report TV Series Review

If you’re a lover of witches, daemons, vampires and the spooky lot, this series was made for you, based on Deborah Harkness’ All Souls Trilogy.

Grab your favorite snack and let’s get to it!

The series mimicked our world’s status where one group of people does not like another and would love for those types of creatures not to exist.

Enter the story’s main character, Diana Bishop, born a powerful witch with no knowledge of her capabilities, and no interest in the craft, she; an alchemical historian, becomes embroiled in a magical power grab for the secrets found within a certain book she seeks to study, unaware of the cataclysmic effects brought about by her opening the long sought after relic.

This three seasoned series takes us through time and space to unravel the secrets lurking within and throughout; the romances forbidden; yet enjoyed; nonetheless, make this a thrilling historical romance.

The reluctant Hero must make peace with her magical talents and master them immediately if she is to protect herself, those she loves and save every magical creature whose lives are at stake, from the cruelty of those ready to harm everything and everyone.

See? No different than our present world’s crisis.

I enjoyed it profusely. I couldn’t put it down until it was done. Wonderful book, wonderfully adapted series. I recommend it.

IMDb ranked it a 7.8

Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 87.

I gave it a 8.8/10.

Adapted from the All Souls Series written by Deborah Harkness.

Directed by Farren Blackburn, Jamie Donoughue and Others

Writing Credits go to Deborah Harkness, Kate Brooks, and Others

Produced by Deborah Harkness, Lachlam MacKinnon, Jane Tranter and Others

Cast:

Theresa Palmer as Diana Bishop

Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont

Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop

Gregg Chilingirian as Domenico

Trevor Eve as Gerbert

Owen Teale as Peter Knox

Malin Buska as Satu

Edward Bluemel as Marcus

Aiysha Hart as Miriam

Valarie Pettiford as Emily

Lindsay Duncan as Ysabeau

Aisling Loftus as Sophie

Tanya Moodie as Agatha

Adelle Leonce as Phoebe

Sorcha Cusack as Marthe

Steven Cree as Gallowglass

Daniel Ezra as Nathaniel

Jacob Ifan as Benjamin Fuchs

Greg McHugh as Hamish Osborn

