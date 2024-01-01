The Story Of… The Imperial Villa in Bad Ischl, Austria







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

The Imperial Villa was the summer residence of Emperor Franz Joseph and Empress Elisabeth of Austria. It was a wedding gift from the emperor’s mother Sophie to the couple. The villa contains a series of rooms, among them two salons, waiting rooms, studies and offices of the imperial couple, Empress Elisabeth’s engagement gown, Empress Elisabeth’s death cushion and a 19 hectares English landscape garden. You might have seen the three Sisi movies which are about the Empress’s life from Princess in Bavaria to Empress of Austria. Emperor Franz Joseph called the area of Bad Ischl “Heaven on Earth”, so if you are in Austria, go visit the Imperial Villa. It is worth it!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how The Imperial Villa was founded and by who?

The basis of the imperial villa was formed in 1834, when the notary public Dr Josef August Eltz had a Biedermeier Villa erected in Bad Ischl. Subsequently, it was bought by a Dr. Mastalier, and sold again in 1853, when the mother of Emperor Franz Joseph acquired the villa. It constituted her wedding gift to her son, who had the villa enlarged considerably under Antonio Legrenzi. The latter added two side wings, constructed a new facade in neoclassicist style and designed e.g. the three tympana with wildlife scenes. The construction took a few years and was completed around 1859.

KB: Who lived at the villa? I believe Emperor Franz Joseph used it as a summer residence?

The villa was solely for residence of Franz Joseph and his family. Empress Elisabeth spent 30 summers here, the emperor 60.

KB: What is your relationship to Emperor Franz Joseph and Empress Elisabeth?

I am the great great grandson of the imperial couple.

KB: What is on display at the villa?

A series of historic rooms, among them two representative salons, decorated waiting rooms, studies and offices of the emperor and empress. Furthermore, the park may be visited, which shows an English landscape garden of 19 hectares.

KB: The Sisi movies about Empress Elisabeth: In your opinion do you think the 3 movies show the story as it really was, and do you like them?

I treasure the movies as a romantic story with good humor. That being said, the movies by Ernst Marischka were a romanticized story, which were launched to bring good spirits after war-torn years in Austria. I think they should be appreciated for that, not because of their historically correct portrayal of the 19th century.

KB: Has the villa appeared in movies and series?

The villa has appeared in Ernst Marischkas first Sisi movie. Apart from that, it featured in a movie by Lucchino Visconti on Ludwig the 2nd of Bavaria. It has not been part of a series but is featured in a number of historic documentations ranging from Franz Joseph to Elisabeth or even to some food documentaries in imperial time.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to The Imperial Villa.

The tour starts with a staircase decorated with a multitude of trophies from Franz Joseph. The first room is called grey salon and has several side rooms with a chapel and Elisabeth’s study. In those rooms – among other things – the death cushion of Elisabeth may be perceived. We enter the red salon after that, a reception room with red wallcovering and historic furniture and large paintings. The next four rooms are waiting rooms for different groups of visitors. That being guests for an audience with the emperor. Thereafter, the office of Franz Joseph is shown. Contained is the desk of the emperor, on which the war against Serbia was declared on 28 July 1914, which eventually led to WW I. Another staircase with trophies follows. We enter the ground floor again, with historic hunting room, smoking salon and dining room. Glass display cases show historic items from the emperor and the empress. After having seen the 15 rooms of the Imperial Villa with the tour offered, people may stroll in the generous park.

KB: Describe the Imperial Park to the RSR Readers? I believe Empress Elisabeth had a little house inside the park?

The park is an English landscape garden and has an area of approximately 19 hectares. It contains two pavilions, in their historic condition, and the English cottage that forms the tea house of the empress. It was constructed by the garden architect named Franz Rauch and is a marble cottage in English Tudor style with neogothic interior.

KB: Why should people visit The Imperial Villa?

The area is not only a beautiful sight (“heaven on earth” in the eyes of Franz Joseph) in the picturesque Salzkammergut, but also historically interesting and most relevant. The tours give an insight into the comings and goings of the 19th century.

