Steve Lawrence of Singing Duo Steve and Eydie Dies at 88- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Grammy winning singer Steve Lawrence, one half of the popular singing duo Steve and Eydie, passed away March 7, 2024, in Los Angeles from complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 88.

In 1953 when Lawrence was 18 years old, he was hired by talk show host Steve Allen to be one of the singers on Allen’s New York City late night talk show. Joining Lawrence as one of the singers were Andy Williams and Eydie Gorme, who would later become his wife, and the other half of the singing duo Steve and Eydie. They all stayed with the show until its end in 1957.

Following their time on the Steve Allen show Lawrence and Gorme began their vocal duo, performing from the 1950s until Gorme’s retirement in 2009. They got married in 1957 and remained together until Gorme’s death in 2013.

Lawrence was also a successful actor, appearing on stage and in numerous film and television productions, including THE NEW DICK VAN DYKE SHOW (1971-1974), HERE’S LUCY (1968-1974), SANFORD AND SON (1972-1978), THE BLUES BROTHERS (1980), ALICE IN WONDERLAND (1985), HARDCASTLE & MCCORMICK (1983-1986), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), FRASIER (1993-2004), BLUES BROTHERS 2000 (1998), THE NANNY (1993-1999), DIAGNOSIS MURDER (1993-2001), HOT IN CLEVELAND (2010-2015), and TWO AND A HALF MEN (2003-2015).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Steve Lawrence’s family during their time of grief.

