What’s Next?







By Ron Signore

On March 4th, like any other day, I had CSPAN running in the background during work. I cannot stomach listening to the non-stop flow of garbage that comes out of the Orange Tyrant’s mouth, but when it comes on without choice, I will listen. Honestly, here is a million-dollar idea- a drinking game for every lie that comes out of his mouth. It boggles the mind how there can be such a discrepancy to reality, yet here we are, battling uphill in quicksand.

While the dichotomy of views has caused enough friction across the country, now we have a clear view of the dichotomy of the Supreme Court of the United States. We know the bench is lopsided in Cheeto Boy’s favor, but there was always a glimmer of hope that personal ideology wouldn’t be overly blatant. A stance of interpretation is understandable when applying an argument to legal matters. The law, our constitution, and any derivative of the two are complex. There is a very legitimate reason, at least there used to be, why people would move up the ranks in the legal system. With some degree of political bias from the appointing President or politically elected official, the reality is there is a standard of impartiality to the law.

We have navigated far from that, and I think it clearly shows with examples of overturning Roe V Wade. Like a terrible game of telephone, the message and results at the genesis of what we now call the United States, has been arguably distorted. It seems so far off from everything we learn from the early childhood years in general government understanding to perplexing the best scholars. One piece in particular in that path of course is the application of the law with religious reasoning behind it.

No matter how hard people want to try and argue, we do not have an official religion of the state. We have the freedom of religion. I would guess based on the continual splitting of Christianity throughout Europe during history, and a notion to be free from religious persecution, they intended to legitimately keep church and state separate. In it’s easiest description, Catholics, Lutherans, Protestant, etc.. could all worship the God they desire. That always perplexed me too…with so many branches of Christianity, how can there be an acceptance of one religion? Even Christianity was born out of Judaism.

People like Mike Johnson, who seems to be who the MAGAts settled on for Speaker of the House, believes our founding fathers drew their vision with the notion of religion not being interfered with by government. The problem with the continually visible picture of a lack of education within our government is leading to very confusing realities for many. These zealots allow progress to take away what forever took to find.

Where the Republican’s are going, they won’t need roads. They’ll need a time machine, because they continually look to roll the clock back in time to a period where white Christian supremacy ruled all. It makes sense when you realize MTG is basically neanderthal.

We are witnessing the implosion of the government we came to know. All the things we fought for as a country and a human race are being thwarted back to primitive scenarios. They ignore science, including medicine. They ignore facts and exaggerate details that pander to their constituency. None more so than Cheeto Boy himself.

As I was saying, the screeching nails on a chalkboard voice of his caught my attention on the 4th. He decided to grace us with his supreme cognitive presence after SCOTUS ruled, he was to be put back on the ballot in Colorado for the primary. Many were not sure how the ball would bounce on this one. There were several legal perspectives to consider, but ultimately, all the Chump Heavy SCOTUS needed to do was find any reason they could to let him back on. I do find it odd that the party begging for less federal oversight, and more power to the states, basically rendered Colorado impotent.

As he rambled on, it was the same old non-sense glorifying his version of how the country was with him as President. There is a similar holocaust-like view of his remembering of history. Like the Germans, there seems to be a refusal to remember the dark parts of their history. He and his followers are seemingly forgetting the trillions of dollars he added to our national debt, the whole handling of the pandemic, and the civil unrest within our four walls. He bellowed that he created more jobs than any other President…false. But what most notably caught my attention was the only real thing he could run on, and that was the border issue.

There seems to be a blind spot where upon his announcement of construction starting on the wall, that Mexico didn’t pay for either, we saw caravans of people migrate north in fear of missing an opportunity to enter our great nation. That was the biggest spike in many terms, and yet another mess President Biden inherited. However, one thing sounded different to me. He called out President Biden to fix the border now. It wasn’t so much the words, but the all-inclusive body language that spoke volumes to me.

After killing the bi-partisan border reform, while President Biden has blatantly called him out for that, President Biden clearly took the high road in this. He essentially pointed out that he wants to do what he can to fix it, and he is willing to work together on it. Far be it from me to want to do anything that makes the Tyrant look good in any light, however, this could be a strategy that puts him back at 1600 Penn.

I agree border control is important. There is no denying that. I do believe there is a compromise between what the left would agree to initially and the “all or nothing” approach the Republicans have taken at his behest. In my opinion, this could be impactful for independents to vote red. We know he will have much of the republican vote locked up, and hopefully no blue’s switch sides. But the independents could very much observe a humbling and unified effort that he can exploit. I can already hear the noise…” They couldn’t do it without me…I negotiated a winning deal…etc…,” like he never had several failing business ventures or 91 indictments.

While it is likely that Hell would have to freeze over for this to happen, the thought of putting the country first and working through the issue would be a win for him. A lot can happen between now and November, including congress seats changing. Super Tuesday hopefully provides some positive insight for November. But other obstacles still ensue that allow for a bad man to not be held accountable: the result of his Presidential Immunity hearing, and everything around the Fani Willis situation in Georgia are amongst his other legal battles that could change the course of everything.

One thing is for sure: If anyone else were in these legal battles, like you or me, we would be in jail already.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt