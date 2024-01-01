Vets for Trump – WHY?







By Sharon Synowsky

“Welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it.”

-Jack Posobiec, right-wing influencer, opening the recent CPAC conference (aka MAGApalooza)

Of all of the groups who are in the Trump cult – black/brown people, women, Muslims, Jewish people – the one that confounds me the most is Vets for Trump.

I can KIND OF understand the other groups – they operate under the delusion that when Trump comes for their demographic, he will pass over them as a reward for their loyalty. They delude themselves that when Trump being racist and/or misogynistic, it excludes them because their “his” (insert minority), thus they’re special. When Trump speaks “glowingly” about Tim Scott and Byron Daniels (although it’s always laced with condescension), it applies to them because they’re just as loyal as those black guys. When Trump speaks “highly” of Lauren Boebert and MTG (although it’s always laced with misogyny), it applies to them because they’re just as loyal as those women. And so on…

The military’s main objective is to uphold and defend the Constitution; to defend democracy and preserve our Nation’s freedoms. The core values of our military are duty, integrity, ethics, honor, courage, and loyalty. Donald Trump is antithetical to these noble virtues.

And Trump has never – NEVER – spoken glowingly of an individual military member. He bragged about the military in general insofar as he was taking credit for its strength under his “command”. What Trump HAS said about veterans, however, is well- documented:

– He called the late Senator John McCain a “loser” for “getting caught”. He mocked McCain’s physical limitations that were a direct result of McCain’s torture during his imprisonment.

– He called fallen soldiers “suckers and losers”.

– He incited violence against General Mark Milley.

– He insulted Gold Star families.

– He told the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed during an ambush in Niger, “He knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.”

– He asked General Milley, about severely wounded Army captain Luis Avila, who Milley invited to sing “God Bless America” at the 2019 Armed Forces Welcome Ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall “Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded.” He also told Milley to never let Avila make a public appearance again.

And on and on and on…

Now, there have been many Presidents who did not serve in the military. But Trump is the only one to actively (and illegally) DODGE service. Captain Bone Spurs’ Daddy bought him five – FIVE! – deferments during the Viet Nam war. Think about it, Donald John Trump was happy to stay home under false pretenses and have five other young men go to war in his place. Did those young men make it back home? If they did, were they wounded? How badly? What ghosts did those young men carry with them for the rest of their lives?

He ignored the will of the People and incited an insurrection. He spat on the Constitution by breaking the honorable tenet of the “peaceful transfer of power”. Trump refers to the J6 insurrectionists as “hostages”, which minimizes (again) the torture and terror actual hostages live through. Trump has said he will “terminate” the Constitution. He will weaponize the DOJ. He will imprison his enemies. He will eradicate the free press. Trump quotes Hitler and praises Putin, Xi, Kim Jong-Un. He says he will be a dictator “only on day one”. (Yeah, right!) I would think, especially for veterans/active military, even one day is one too many…

Yet none of these things seem to cause alarm to the Vets for Trump. Men and women who dedicated their lives in service to the Country are fine with a man whose actions and attitude spit on their service. And I cannot even begin to understand the justification for that.

