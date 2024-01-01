The Story Of… Piero’s Italian Cuisine in Las Vegas







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Piero’s Italian Cuisine

Piero’s Italian Cuisine was founded by Freddie Glusman and his wife Jeanie Glusman. They opened the Italian restaurant on Karen Ave near Downtown Las Vegas in 1982. Piero’s quickly became a hangout for Las Vegas locals, politicians, celebrities (like the Rat Pack) and even notorious mobsters. Piero’s Italian Cuisine moved to its current location across the street from the Las Vegas Convention Center in 1987. The Garbage Caesar was created by Evan Glusman and is their traditional Caesar salad with hearts of palms, tomatoes, avocado and chilled shrimp. Two New York detectives who worked as hitmen for the Mafia in New York City were arrested inside Piero’s by FBI Agents in 2005. Frank Sinatra flew his plane from Palm Springs to Las Vegas at least twice a month to pick up Linguine & Clams. Martin Scorsese’s movie “Casino” was filmed at Piero’s. The most famous scene is when Sharon Stone was thrown down the back stairs. These stairs are still in existence at Piero’s. If you want some old school Vegas, walk into Piero’s and have a meal!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Piero’s Italian Cuisine was founded and by who?

Piero’s was founded in 1982 by my father Freddie Glusman and my mother Jeanie Glusman.

KB: What is The Garbage Ceasar Salad on your menu?

The Garbage Caesar was created by Evan Glusman and is our traditional Caesar salad with hearts of palms, tomatoes, avocado and chilled shrimp.

KB: NYPD Detectives worked for the Mafia and The FBI on stakeout?

Two New York detectives worked as hitmen for the Mafia in New York City. They were being investigated by the FBI and were in Las Vegas. They were dining at Piero’s at about 6:00pm on a busy night and unannounced to us there were about 15 FBI agents scattered throughout Piero’s. Once the police officers received their food and were very comfortable at ease the federal agents swarmed the tables with assault rifles and arrested them. They were cuffed and let out of Piero’s.

KB: Frank Sinatra picked up his order by plane? What was his order?

Frank Sinatra had a house in Palm Springs and his favorite dish was Linguine & Clams. At least twice a month he would have his plane flown to Las Vegas to pick up the order and flew it back to him.

KB: Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” was filmed here. Describe the scenes that were shot.

The movie “Casino” was filmed here in 1994 and released in 1995. All of the scenes for the Leaning Tower restaurant were filmed at Piero’s. The most famous scene is when Sharon Stone was thrown down the back stairs. These stairs are still in existence at Piero’s even after our remodel and we are asked often to show guests, which we are happy to do.

KB: Which other movies or series were filmed at Piero’s?

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers

KB: Which celebrities have visited Piero’s over the years?

Everyone to name a few: Bill Clinton, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Justin Timberlake, Mick Jagger, U2, Anne Hathaway, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Jessica Abel, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jerry Lewis, Woody Harrelson.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to Piero’s.

When you walk into Piero’s it’s like walking into old school Vegas. Dim lighting and beautiful artwork bring you back to a classic Italian restaurant.

KB: Why should people visit Piero’s?

We are one of the best restaurants in the country. We are definitely the best Italian restaurant in Las Vegas and won several national restaurant awards. The food, service and atmosphere are like no other.

