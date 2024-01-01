An(other) Open Letter To MAGA







By Sharon Synowsky

Dear MAGA,

I have questions…oh SO many questions.

First, how can you think a guy who said, “Grab ‘em by the pussy” ISN’T guilty of doing just that? Would you brush it off, make excuses or disbelieve your wife/sister/daughter if she told you that Billy Biff touched her inappropriately? If not, then why do you brush it off and/or excuse Trump? Why do you disbelieve Ms. Carroll? Because she’s older now? We’ve all seen the picture of her from around the time of the assault. You know, the picture Trump looked at and said Ms. Carroll was Marla Maples, his second wife?

Speaking of his wives (PLURAL!), how can you look at a thrice-divorced, serial philanderer (that big word means cheater, MAGA) and believe he stands for “family values”? That he’s a Christian?

That he DIDN’T have an affair with Stormy Daniels while Melania was home, recovering from childbirth and taking care of newborn baby Barron? I mean, Stormy and Karen McDougal are the sort of “notches” Trump would LOVE to brag to his buddies about. Ammiright?

Speaking of affairs, do you really think a cheater and rapist NEVER paid for an abortion? Never forced a mistress to abort? Never gladly paid for an abortion for a victim or two? Don’t believe he cheated on Melania? Well, apparently MELANIA believes it, why else has she been missing from the campaign trail, Mar-A-Lago parties and his court appearances?

Speaking of his court appearances, how can you think that every grand juror, every prosecutor, every juror, every judge (some of whom Trump appointed!) are “out to get” him? Because he told you? So, EVERYONE ELSE is lying, and Trump is telling the truth. The man who lied in business, who lied in office 33,000 times (that has been proven), who lied about Covid (and killed a million people), who lied to his wives…he’s telling the truth? Notice he never says he didn’t do it, he says he was ALLOWED to do it. And if he was allowed, WHY does he need immunity? And explain to me why he needed the classified documents? If his squirreling away these documents falls under the Presidential Records Act, why haven’t his attorneys cited it as a legal defense? And why is Judge Canon the only jurist Trump hasn’t badmouthed and sent you all after?

I don’t expect honest answers from you, dear MAGA. I expect excuses, “whataboutisms”, insults, threats, unbelievable nastiness, but definitely not honesty. Because what is the most honest thing you could say?

“Yeah, he’s a shitty person, but he still gets my vote!”

That says EVERYTHING about you – and you can’t face that about yourselves.

So you pretend to believe Trump is a good guy. You pretend he’s being “indicted for you”. That everyone ELSE is lying about him, everyone is out to get him because he’s uncovering the “deep state”, he “defies the status quo”. You’ve even bastardized the teachings of God and Jesus to fit this crazy delusion you have that Trump has “morals” and is a “man of God and the Bible”. Jesus was “woke” – he walked among the sick, poor, sinful.

Jesus was kind, forgiving, non-judgmental. And when he was arrested, tried, convicted and executed, Jesus didn’t cry “religious interference” and threaten “death and destruction” if he were prosecuted (and if ANYONE could, it’s Jesus). No, dear MAGA, there is nothing holy, godlike or even redeeming about your false idol. If anything, Trump is evil. He’s broken every one of the 10 Commandments, and he’s the poster child for the 7 Deadly Sins. Pride – check; Greed – yup; Wrath – just listen to his rally speeches; Envy – listen to him talk about Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-Un; Lust – his multiple affairs speak to this; Gluttony – just look at him; and Sloth – he golfed for nearly half his single term.

Keep believing his lies so you can continue lying to yourselves. But think about this –

Just because Trump is loud doesn’t mean he’s right.

