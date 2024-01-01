Anthony Joshua’s 4 Fight Winning Streak

Eleven months after Oleksandr Usyk took Anthony Joshua’s unified heavyweight title, they had a rematch in August 2022. Anthony put in a more spirited effort to challenge Usyk, but it wasn’t enough. Once again, Usyk proved to be too skilled, quick, and too durable for AJ to outwit. The match ended in another decisive win for Usyk, but strangely enough, it was a split decision.

However, Joshua’s career had hit rock bottom, having lost three out of his last five fights.

Almost two years later, Joshua’s career seems to have taken a new course. Like a phoenix rising, Anthony has resurrected his fighting career, propelling himself to the heavyweight world title campaign. The former two-time heavyweight champion recorded his fourth consecutive victory over Francis Ngannou with a destructive knockout in the second round.

The victory at the “Knockout Chaos” event hosted in Riyadh follows Joshua’s successful year, with boxing enthusiasts using 在 1xbet 投注 to wager on the fight. Over the last year, Joshua has recorded a victory over Jermaine Franklin last April and a knockout over Robert Helenius last August in the seventh round. Joshua also overcame Otto Wallin last December through a fifth-round technical knockout. That’s despite Wallin’s challenging reputation and southpaw stance.

In his last fight, Joshua sent Francis Ngannou to the canvas during the first round of their fight and felled him twice in the emphatic second round. The former UFC heavyweight champion (Ngannou) seemed to be out even before hitting the canvas and it was clear that he needed medical attention before exiting the ring. The heavyweight event was the second boxing match in Ngannou’s career, although he impressed enough for a split decision loss against WBC champion Tyson Fury last October.

AJ’s journey back to the top of his heavyweight boxing career is a testament to his determination, hard work, and undying belief in his skills. His ability to overcome different styles and adapt was evident in his last few fights leading to his fourth victory, showcasing his versatile fighting style in the hopes of reclaiming the title.

For boxing enthusiasts, Joshua’s quest to reclaim the heavyweight championship title is opening an era of riveting narratives and intense competition in the division. Joshua’s recent triumph adds depth to this exciting chapter, setting the stage for epic battles in the future to captivate the attention of fans worldwide. The road ahead might be challenging for Joshua, but if history has taught us anything is that the former heavyweight champion thrives under pressure.