It is Their Own Damn Fault

There is an issue in my hometown, not unlike many other communities around the country. During the last few years, there has been an influx of homeless people, as my community is the largest small urban area in a three-county region. Logically, this is where social service agencies will place disadvantaged people and those who have an addiction in whatever form it may come. Several lower-income housing projects have been completed, with a proposed 3rd one, which has caused the rage.

A local rehabilitative services agency desires to construct a multi-use project in our downtown area, which will house lower-income folks, with a set aside for individuals who have an addiction, who are in recovery and need a fresh start. The location is suited for the project, as it is near public transportation and the many services one who resides in such a facility would need to access.

One can only imagine the outcry and the fear local residents express. “They will bring crime to our streets.” “They will bring more drugs to our streets.” “We do not want them here. It is better suited somewhere else.” The Not In My Backyard (NIMBY) crowd is a strong force, sadly. The same NIMBY attitude put the skids on a similar project to be located in my neighborhood, which I had no issue with. However, my neighbors expressed the same complaints that are being expressed now with the newest project and are likely to be heard for the next one and the next one.

One of the most often heard justifications berating fellow human beings down on their luck is that they want to be homeless. Others include something along the lines that addiction is a choice. They do not want the help of others. We need to leave the scumbags alone. Why should taxpayers pay for slugs and those less suited to be in society who do not want to help themselves? Why can’t they get a job and support themselves? The list goes on and on.

Another good line from the detractors justifying their cold and callous approach is that they know someone who is homeless or they know someone who has an addiction, and they do not want the help. Yes, these anecdotal cases may be accurate. Still, it irritates the hell out of me that they apply such anecdotal cases to the larger population of those suffering from homelessness and/or addiction or whatever else it is that has caused one to roam the streets begging for food and a few bucks. Many of these people went astray and got caught up in drugs and such, and whatever other reasons why they may be without permanent shelter. Given the opportunity, many would improve themselves and get out of the darkness they put themselves in or brought into for reasons not of their own doing. I get peeved with folks who think it is their own damn fault for being where they are. Many times, it is not.

While homelessness and addiction are not mutually inclusive, they sometimes are. Addiction wreaks havoc on a person, where all they think about is getting the next fix, and they will do whatever they have to do to get it. Not pay their rent/mortgage and other bills that sustain one’s abode. Other times, the two issues are separate and not dependent on the other. Whatever the reason, it is a complex issue with no easy answers. Sadly, instead of level-headedness and reason, the extremes take precedence, as is the case in many hot-button topics and issues. Misinformation, innuendo, and outright lies get spread, which poisons the opinions of others who may be sympathetic and caring about the plight of people experiencing homelessness and those who have an addiction.

I certainly do not claim to be an expert on homelessness and addiction. I have never been homeless or addicted to drugs, alcohol, prescription drugs, etc. Nor have I ever personally experienced a loved one suffering from either or both plights of the human condition. Would my opinion be any different? I do not think so, but I guess one has to draw the line with addictive people and others who continually fall prey to their demons and fall back into bed with them, causing much anguish and agita for those who care about and love them. There is a point where tough love must come into play, and the person has to decide whether to come clean or not. There is a point where trying to help does become futile. I will admit, even though I remain steadfast in my belief in the power of free will and the ability of someone to pull themselves out of their holes and improve their lives.

Sadly, a large part of this toxic reaction on the part of many has everything to do with our society now. It has become cruel and uncaring. Not to make this an anti-Trump article, mind you. Still, the man, in large part, has legitimized the vileness in the human condition, where many folks feel free to spew their venom against their fellow human beings in such a heartless and demeaning fashion. I am saddened each time I hear alleged “Christians” who join the chorus of those condemning the homeless, the addicted, and others down on their luck. They spew positions antithesis to what they hold close to their hearts. Many of these people are hypocrites and do not live the true meaning of what they say they believe whatsoever. I do not doubt that Jesus Christ would hold them in contempt and revile their fake love and allegiance to him.

I have always given the benefit of the doubt to everyone I meet. I like to think I am an empathetic and compassionate human who can put himself in the shoes of others, experiencing things I can only imagine or have never experienced. I try to see the other side of the story (except for Trumpism, of course … ha, ha, ha). I will admit that until we all suffer what homeless folks and those who have an addiction feel, we honestly will never know what that life is like. Yes, I guess it is a choice to a certain degree. No one forced anyone to take the needle in the arm or do whatever the drug of choice may be at the time. However, is it not our duty as compassionate humans to try to lift people and help them instead of mocking and disparaging them and telling them they are useless and unfit to be in the human family?

I may be politically and socially naïve at times, but I would rather be that way than to be someone who shuts their minds and hearts to those who are different and suffer from life’s downturns, often not of their own doing. It is time we return to being human and leave the vileness of what our society has become behind us. I, for one, believe in the collective power of humanity to prevail over evil and those who wish to harm others. I invite all to join the forces of good and work for the betterment of humankind. It all begins with the person we look at in the mirror, folks. What say you?

Jim is the author of two books, Unredacted and Soul Journey, and also publishes an online publication, Diversity Rules Magazine. He resides in Upstate New York in the city where he was born, with his dog Lina and cat Critter.

