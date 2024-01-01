The Difference







By Ron Signore

Count me as someone who has had a blessed life. That is not meant to brag, but rather a bit of self-awareness with being among people who have a harder struggle at the moment than me. Anything can happen at any time where adversity becomes present.

Sitting here on the road, specifically in Ohio, it becomes apparent the differences in politics by way of campaigning. In northern Indiana, I think I have been lucky to avoid too much of the MAGA trap. We have our fair share, don’t get me wrong, but here in central Ohio, the audience must be a different kind of stupid. Most of the Republican ads I get to see at home illustrate more of a traditional Republican image. While there is a natural blue lean, today I learned how much worse it can be.

Forget the fact that I have observed one ad supporting the Democratic Party and understand the constant frequency of MAGA supportive ads. Each ad to this point for the right is nothing but a toddler-like smear campaign villainizing the left. The noticeable difference is these ads are for Chump endorsed candidates.

The context has little value overall, but what I find incredibly different than the ads I see at home is the substance has almost little to nothing to do with policy or governing. Basically, the perception we have of the house majority currently. Where it really gets interesting is that these ads are more for Chump than they are for the candidate. The gist is simple… Vote for Chump Endorsed Candidate XYZ all while glorifying Chump by way of shaming and villainizing the left.

It isn’t vote for XYZ because he will ‘lower taxes,’ or ‘fight for border security,’ or anything remotely worth uniting America as one nation. Like his rallies, its clear the playbook has expanded to the web of endorsed candidates to do nothing but increase a paranoia through lies and name calling. Maybe I am wrong, it wouldn’t be the first time, but I would believe in a battleground state like Ohio, the message would be more centrist. Clearly, the right doesn’t see it the same way.

In a battleground state, hypothetically speaking, you have a state that has a thin line between voting blue and voting red. Extreme views to me would be risky, especially in a state of which Cheeto Boy won in 2020. I’ll never forget that controversy since I lived in Ohio at the time. Every analyst couldn’t help themselves by claiming that Ohio has predicted the President in the last so many elections. Naturally, I went to bed scared, like most of us, but the celebration when the pundits were wrong made all calm. Despite that, in 2020, one could argue that there was at least some political substance to their campaigns. Some of the natural smearing one could expect, but almost seems miniscule compared to what I am observing tonight.

On a slightly more hypocritical note, it was slightly refreshing to see how the left is combatting the nauseating lack of value being campaigned. A liberal group out of Ohio, while working in some issue context, focused strong on the two Chump endorsed candidates’ legal issues and shady business dealings. No wonder Bunker Boy endorsed them. Overall, the context is different, and replicating of the fiery fight President Biden had in the State of the Union Address.

As much as I hate to admit it, the game has changed, and its because of the Orange Turd. What used to be focal on campaigning by way of issues and how a certain Congressman or Senator would vote whether positive or negative, it was about a difference in ideology. A simple example would be one side claiming Chump’s guy voted against abortion for unviable pregnancies; and vice versa that the liberal is not pro-life which is bad because (insert bs reason they may throw out there).

I called for a change in the gameplan for the left a few weeks back. Maybe I got lucky and someone of influence read it and relayed the message. From the SOTU to what I am seeing in ads, it is a completely different swagger I am seeing. President Biden and Democrats throughout the government are getting very aggressive to fight for our democracy. They are fiercely calling out the right for their nonsense and lack of governing by way of kissing the ring of the Lead Loser.

Staying on the SOTU, where there were not any minced words from President Biden, the context and substance was driven by governing. It was driven by highlighting accomplishments, calling out the roadblock on the border bill, and exposing the right to the nation if by chance their head was in the sand and had no idea what was going on. Did it change the minds of the masses supporting Cheeto Boy? Probably not, especially when their debrief included lying rants from Truth Social and whatever Newsmax/Fox tells them to think. Fox is no where near a reliable source for the truth, but we have seen some acknowledgements to some of the positive things coming from this administration.

Again, we see the most incredible differences between the two sides where it seems clear that President Biden is working for the country. Chump is working for Chump. Probably no clearer image than the Cheeto billboard named Marjorie Taylor Green. The lack of respect or governing compromise should be a clear sign to people of the demented logic that group is portraying. The party who had an issue with Representative Raskin wearing a bandana out of a result of cancer treatments, arguing its against the dress code, clearly broke the rule of no insignia-based attire in the forum.

If nothing else, President Biden caught the attention he needed to motivate a number of constituents, more likely of the independent voter constituency, but that’s the group that is going to make the difference. The reality is that a third of voters will vote blue, another third red, and the final third is on the fence. If this SOTU didn’t pull people to the blue side of the fence, I am not sure what will. The vision of America piled on top of the seemingly productive Presidency of Biden should be overshadowing the house of cards Chump resides in. If this country is to have any hope left to maintain our democracy and our governing constitution, more realization of the flaws from 2017-2021 that have been managed, fixed, or excelled from January 2021 to now.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt