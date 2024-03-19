“Blade Runner” Star M. Emmet Walsh Dies at 88- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Character actor M. Emmet Walsh, known for his roles in BLADE RUNNER (1982) and KNIVES OUT (2019), passed away March 19, 2024, from cardiac arrest at a Vermont hospital, just three days before his 89th birthday.

Michael Emmet Walsh was born in Ogdensburg, New York. He attended and graduated from Clarkson University. While there he dabbled in stage productions. Soon after he moved to New York City to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He went on to perform in regional theatre, making his Broadway debut in 1969, in the production “Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?”, co-starring the future Tony Montana himself, Al Pacino. Throughout his long career, Walsh has become a familiar face in both film and television, appearing in over 200 films and television series.

His filmography includes ESCAPE FROM THE PLANET OF THE APES (1971), ALL IN THE FAMILY (1971-1979), BONANZA (1959-1973), SERPICO (1973), THE WALTONS (1972-1981), BARETTA (1975-1978), SLAP SHOT (1977), STARSKY & HUTCH (1975-1979), THE JERK (1979), ORDINARY PEOPLE (1980), LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (1974-1983), SILKWOOD (1993), WILDCATS (1986), CRITTERS (1986), A TIME TO KILL (1996), ROMEO & JULIET (1996), MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (1997), TWILIGHT (1998), CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS (2004) and AMERICAN GIGOLO (2022).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to M. Emmet Walsh’s family during their time of grief.

