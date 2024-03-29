Oscar Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at 87- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Beloved actor Louis Gossett Jr., best known for his Oscar-winning role in AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN (1982) and his Emmy-winning role in the miniseries ROOTS, (1977) passed away March 29, 2024, in a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica, California. No immediate cause of death was given. He was 87. His family said in a statement, “It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Louis Gossett Jr. Was the first Black man to win the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as a no-nonsense drill sergeant in AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN.

While Gossett was in high school, he performed in stage productions, including “You Can’t Take it With You”. Recognizing his acting ability, his teacher encouraged him to audition for a part in a Broadway production, and at 17 years old was cast for a role in the play “Take a Giant Step”. Gossett also starred in the stage productions “The Desk Set”, “A Raisin in the Sun”, “Golden Boy”, and “My Sweet Charlie”, among others.

Although Gossett was a very successful and respected stage actor, he also had a successful career in film and television. His filmography includes the film version of A RAISIN IN THE SUN (1961), MOD SQUAD (1968-1973), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), GOOD TIMES (1974-1979), THE JEFFERSONS (1975-1985), LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (1974-1983), THE ROCKFORD FILES (1974-1980), IRON EAGLE ( 1986), ROOTS: THE GIFT (1988), THE JOSPEHINE BAKER STORY (1991), ER (1994-2009), THE GOOD FIGHT (2017-2022), HAWAII FIVE-O (2010-2020), WATCHMAN (2019), and THE COLOR PURPLE (2023).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Louis Gossett Jr.’s family during their time of grief.

