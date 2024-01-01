Actress Barbara Rush Dies at 97- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Golden Globe-winning actress Barbara Rush, known for her roles in IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE (1953) and PEYTON PLACE (1964-1969), passed away at a senior care center in Westlake Village, California. Rush’s daughter, Claudia Cowan said in a statement , her mother “She’s battled dementia for a long time, and I know she’s at peace in a better place.”

Early in her career, Rush performed in stage productions including “Personal Appearances”, “Antony and Cleopatra”, “Unsinkable Molly Brown”, and “Night of the Iguana”. She signed with Paramount Pictures and made her screen debut in 1950s THE GOLDBERGS.

In 1951, Rush won the Golden Globe as most promising female newcomer for her role in IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE. Her additional filmography includes BATMAN (1966-1968), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), MARCUS WELBY, M.D. (1969-1994), MANNIX (1967-1975), DEATH CAR ON THE FREEWAY (1980), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), CANNON (1971-1976), MANNIX (1967-1975), THE BIONIC WOMAN (1976-1878), MAGNUM, P.I. (1980-1988), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), ALL MY CHILDREN (1970-2011), 7th HEAVEN (1996-2007),and many more.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Barbara Rush’s family during their time of grief.

