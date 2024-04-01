Actor and Comedian Joe Flaherty Dies at 82- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor, writer and comedian Joe Flaherty, known for his roles on the Canadian sketch show comedy series SECOND CITY TELEVISION (or SCTV) (1981-1983), passed away April 1, 2024, in Toronto, Canada, after a brief illness. He was 82.

Flaherty, who was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, moved to Chicago where he began his comedy career with the Second City Theatre. Seven years later, he moved to Toronto to help establish the Toronto Second City theatre troupe. During those years he was one of the original writers/performers on SCTV, spending eight years on the show. Some of his memorable SCTV characters include Big Jim McBob, Count Floyd/Floyd Robinson and station owner/manager Guy Caballero.

Flaherty appeared in numerous American TV series and films. Among them are FREAKS AND GREEKS (1999-2000), HAPPY GILMORE (1996) and BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989). His additional filmography includes FOLLOW THAT BIRD (1985), THE HITCHHIKER (1983-1991), ONE CRAZY SUMMER (1986), WHO’S HARRY CRUMB (1989), MARRIED…WITH CHILDREN (1987-1997), ELLEN (1994-1998), DETROIT ROCK CITY (1999), THAT 70S SHOW (1998-2006), ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY (2004), FAMILY GUY (1999-), and NIGHTLIFE (2014).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Joe Flaherty’s family during their time of need.

