Dorothy Parker’s Chant for Dark Hours

By Karen Beishuizen

Some men, some men

Cannot pass a

Book shop.

(Lady, make your mind up, and wait your life away.)

Some men, some men

Cannot pass a

Crap game.

(He said he’d come at moonrise, and here’s another day!)

Some men, some men

Cannot pass a

Bar-room.

(Wait about, and hang about, and that’s the way it goes.)

Some men, some men

Cannot pass a

Woman.

(Heaven never send me another one of those!)

Some men, some men

Cannot pass a

Golf course.

(Read a book, and sew a seam, and slumber if you can.)

Some men, some men

Cannot pass a

Haberdasher’s.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt