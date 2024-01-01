All of Us to Some Extent







By Ron Signore

If everyone agreed with everyone on everything in this world, we would have no conflict. Unfortunately, that is neither the case, nor even a possibility in reality. Time and time again, I put together opinionated reflections of how I see the destruction of our country from within, led by the Orange Tyrant. The truth is that I condemn this movement and really believe it could be the end of the country we built as we know it if he in fact reclaims the White House Bunker.

Throughout this millennium, I have had unwavering friendships and relationships that take different sides of the political and religious ideology spectrum. For me, it is clear, my faith has wavered, and has left me questioning everything. The mere existence of the same message told different ways around the world by way of the biblical era, most specifically the depiction of who Jesus Christ should be to us as generated in the Old Testament through the New Testament being a very thin line between Judaism and Christianity. Then the evolution, or de-evolution pending your view, of even the different branches of Christianity. As our country has progressed to the political climate we are in, you can see correlations of the same ‘movie’ as the dichotomy of political ideology crosses it’s path.

My view on people who are devoutly religious is hypocritical in itself, and frankly, my writing about it makes me believe that I am no better than any of these zealots. Is what I am doing helping educate in some way, even if it is just another way of looking at something similar? Or am I spreading hate, the very thing I am condemning? The line is fuzzy when I evaluate. But this is why I pride myself on being liberal minded. Nothing is a one size fits all. In a black and white world, there is enough gray to build a path to the next galaxy. My disdain and criticism in my mind are more of a reaction to the bullying nonsense we are seeing people interject in our daily lives. Those aggressors on social media, or in our everyday lives that either take a stand in it are their beliefs or you are wrong, or worse, those who try and impose their beliefs on you.

The overall reality is that I believe that you can believe in whatever you want. It is your right. As a society, we can only hope you believe in facts as opposed to conspiracies, but you do you. Where I also see my true hypocrisy is when someone really isn’t on that aggressive side. Someone who has their beliefs, they like affiliating with like minded individuals. We all do. I will tell you, some of the best people I know in reality believe in some of the exact opposite of things I do. We have managed to survive and still hold those bonds. They believe strongly in what they want to believe, sometimes, it’s a result of the indoctrination of their home life that conditioned them to think a certain way. While I believe in progress, equality, and inclusion, not all people believe in that. Yea, I think they are wrong, but they have that right.

It’s the aggressive side that I want to look a little more at. We can stay on Cheeto Boy for this one. His go to in every circumstance, whether riddled with Adderall or dementia, is delivering an aggression-based bullying dawned by obvious falsehoods. If you are going to bluntly lie, I am going to push back to that.

Enter the hypocrisy. If you aren’t that person maliciously attacking those who do not carry your beliefs, I want to be quick to defend that. Right now, I am plagued with a scenario like that going on in the real world.

In the soccer world, there is a 20-year-old phenom who played her college years at Notre Dame before going professional overseas playing for Paris Saint Germaine. To add, she is a huge rising star on the United States Women’s National Soccer Team. She is gaining strong attention from the skills she brings to the pitch. This young lady from the north suburbs of Chicago is part of a devout Christian family. Her beliefs are probably the stereotypical controversial beliefs you may imagine. This young lady is currently gaining attention for the wrong reasons.

Earlier this week, she started trending because some people decided to go through her TikTok account and found some notion of those beliefs. This is not an outspoken person who is out preaching her views in an aggressive way. She isn’t using any platform to preach and drive her beliefs to people. However, in the TikTok audit of where 99% of her content is soccer and team-based innocence, someone found a few videos she liked that carried a strong Christian message that could be impactful to the LGTBQ+ community, and I think some Pro Chump videos. Of course, those beliefs do not align with mine. However, she plays in a sport where there is a significant population in the LGTBQ+ community. If she wasn’t rising to the status she is in the sport, no one would ever know. I would feel far more combative if she was out there on Truth Social ranting in 40 posts a night trying to get people to follow her on some sort of crusade, but that is far from the truth.

The problem with aggressors like Chump and his MAGAt minions is that they dig their heels in and will argue until they are blue in the face why you are wrong- not even why they are right. This young lady issued a strong, and mature, apology. Anyone that does not know her personally, or at least has personal interaction with her, that statement would be all you need to know about her and her maturity. She did not sit there and defend herself, or have an indication that people need to believe what she does.

The reality is that she has impacted the communities she has been part of. We had the fortune of meeting her last summer, and I couldn’t find the villainizing of her she is receiving to be appropriate. My 9-year-old looks up to her, and after meeting her, you can just tell she wants to be positively inspiring, especially to the youth girl soccer community. I couldn’t be prouder that my daughter idolizes her. I hate that she is being treated like some sort of bully out to make the world believe what she does. In a sport where that community has many open members of the LGTBQ+ community, she has only been praised by her teammates, noted for her work ethic, and positivity. I understand when you are in the public eye in some way shape or form, you run that risk of scrutiny from opposing views. As much as I don’t align with her views, she has the right to believe in them, and while I can see someone claiming that those views are hateful, I ask myself if she is spreading hate. She is not. She is a good ‘kid,’ and a product of her upbringing, which unfortunately carries some controversial views, but she isn’t hateful. Those that argue that she is a spreader of hate and division are no better than that concept themselves. Furthermore, any blowback should be between her and her teammates. She does not deserve the hate she is getting, and for a 20-year-old, I think she handled the situation better than most with more experience. Not that it matters to anyone, but I am proud of her, and hope this blows over.

