The Story Of… The Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vermont

We all have seen the movie “The Sound of Music” at some point in our lives but did you know that the von Trapp Family really existed? They escaped Austria during WWII and headed to America where they founded The Trapp Family Lodge in the summer of 1950 in Stowe, Vermont because it reminded them of Austria. After a devastating fire in 1980, the original structure was replaced by the new Trapp Family Lodge, a striking, 96-room alpine lodge situated on 2,600 acres offering magnificent indoor and outdoor resort amenities. The entire property is owned and operated by the von Trapp family. In the spring of 2010, the von Trapp Brewery opened. It was originally a modest facility located in the lower level of the Lodge’s Kaffehaus. In 2015 we opened our 30,000 sq. ft. brewery located on Luce Hill Rd. featuring a Rolec Brew House and capable of producing up to 36,000 barrels of beer annually. If you are in Stowe, stay at The Lodge, meet the von Trapp Family members and enjoy the many things the resort has to offer!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how The Trapp Family Lodge was founded and by who?

The Trapp Family Lodge was founded in the summer of 1950, when the family began welcoming guests to a rustic, 27-room family home/lodge. After a devastating fire in 1980, the original structure was replaced by the new Trapp Family Lodge, a striking, 96-room alpine lodge situated on 2,600 acres offering magnificent indoor and outdoor resort amenities. The entire property is owned and operated by the von Trapp family.

KB: Who were The von Trapp Family and why did they settle in Stowe, Vermont?

The von Trapp Family lived in Salzburg Austria. Capt. George von Trapp was married to Agathe Whitehead who passed away after having 7 children with the captain. Maria von Trapp ended up with the family after the captain required a governess to help care for his children. Maria and the family loved music and started singing as the von Trapp Family Singers, who became a popular singing group and shortly after meeting the family, got married to the captain and had 3 children with him. During WWII they escaped Austria into Italy and then headed to the U.S. They lived outside Philadelphia for a while until visiting a friend in Stowe Vermont where they fell in love with the landscape as it reminded them of Austria, and they ended up settling as a family.

KB: Does the movie “The Sound of Music” give an accurate version of what happened?

There are some truths and some misnomers. Both of which you can hear about if you stay at the Trapp Family Lodge and take their family history tour in which you can usually meet one of Maria’s grandkids.

KB: The generation running the lodge now: who are they and what is their relationship to the original family?

Johannes von Trapp is Maria’s last surviving child and the owner of the lodge. His two children Kristina and Sam von Trapp help take care of the day-to-day operations of the resort.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers the lodge’s rooms and amenities?

The lodges offer 96 rooms and suites in the Main Lodge as well as luxurious Villas and Guest House chalets.

Property Services & Amenities include:

• On-Site Dining in The Dining Room, Lounge, Kaffeehaus, and Bierhall

• Slayton Pasture Cabin, 3 Miles from the Ski Center

• Complimentary Car Chargers

• von Trapp Brewing Serving Craft Lagers & Brewery Tours

• Wine Cellar Offering Weekly Tastings

• 6,000 Square Feet of Special Event & Meeting Space

• Outdoor Event Space Overlooking Valleys & Mountains

• Outdoor Event Tent Rentals

• Catering Services for Events

• 60’ x 25’ Indoor Swimming Pool with Connected Wading Area (Open Year-Round)

• 20-Person Outdoor Hot Tub Surrounded by Heated Slate

• Outdoor Heated Pool (Seasonal)

• Four Red Clay Tennis Courts (Seasonal)

• Fitness Center Offering Exercise & Yoga Classes & a Sauna

• 35’ Rock-Climbing Wall

• Complimentary Lending Library

• Massage Sanctuary

• Recreational Activities: Disc Golf, Bird Watching, Maple Sugaring, & Others

• Trails for Hiking, Mountain Biking, Cross-Country/Backcountry Skiing, & Snowshoeing

• Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides & Sleigh Rides

• History Tours of the Property

• Beautiful Gardens, with Tours Available

• Special Events & Activities throughout the Year

• Yearly Summer Concerts in our Meadow

KB: Describe to the RSR readers The von Trapp Brewery?

It was more than a decade ago when Johannes von Trapp started thinking about starting a brewery at his family’s lodge in Stowe, Vermont. He had a dream to brew an American version of lagers he enjoyed while traveling to the countryside near his ancestral Austrian home.

With this dream in mind, Johannes started a brewery at Trapp Family Lodge. It became a reality in the spring of 2010, when von Trapp Brewery officially opened. Our brewery was originally a modest facility located in the lower level of the Lodge’s Kaffehaus. In 2015 we opened our 30,000 sq. ft. brewery located on Luce Hill Rd. featuring a Rolec Brew House and capable of producing up to 36,000 barrels of beer annually. You can enjoy our beers at the Lodge or in multiple restaurants and bars throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Tennessee and Washington DC.

KB: Has the lodge appeared in series or movies?

The lodge has not appeared in any movies or series.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to The Trapp Family Lodge.

The lodge stays true to its roots of having Austrian aspects to it including wood and stone, Austrian antiques, tapestries and sitting spaces which are called family rooms. There is also a library and game room for guests to enjoy while at the lodge as well as many different working fireplaces which are roaring in the colder months. There is also a wine cellar, several meeting rooms for groups, a gift shop, lounge and restaurant. Across the street you will find the Fitness Center which has a gym, yoga studio, 30ft rock climbing wall, 20-person hot tub, indoor pool and sauna, massage treatment rooms as well as 4 red clay tennis courts and an outdoor pool at the back of the Fitness Center, there is also an Outdoor Center which is the hub of outdoor activity on the grounds. This is the starting location for many of the ground’s tours including the Meet the Sheep and Cows Tours, The Maple Sugar Tour, the Hike to the Chapel tour and more! In the warmer months you may rent mountain bikes and hit the 60km of trails or in the winter, rent cross country skis and snowshoes to enough the trails on.

KB: Why should people stay at The Trapp Family Lodge?

There are so many reasons why someone must visit the lodge, from meeting von Trapp Family members to enjoying the 2,600 sprawling acres of the resort, there are many things to enjoy including Wagon and Sleigh rides, the onsite Bakery or brewery, the many tours one may enjoy including the von Trapp Brewing brewery tour, wine tastings in the wine cellar and on the front lawn, concerts, campfires, fitness classes and more!

