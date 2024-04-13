“Exposing The MAGA Cult”: Former MAGA Cult Members Pam Hemphill & Ana Braga Join Panel Hosted By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt on Saturday April 13, 2024 – Breaking News
The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Former MAGA Cult member Pam Hemphill, who was convicted and served time in prison for her role during the insurrection on January 6, 2020 is joined by another former MAGA Cult member, Ana Braga, who will join a panel hosted by “Bad” Brad on his show The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show this Saturday, April 13, 2024, called “Exposing The MAGA Cult”.
You will not want to miss this show…
