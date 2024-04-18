Allman Brothers Guitarist Dickey Betts Dies at 80 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Dickey Betts, the influential singer, songwriter and guitarist of the Allman Brothers, passed away April 18, 2024 from cancer and COPD, at his home in Osprey, Florida, surrounded by his family. He was 80.

Dickey Betts was born Forrest Richard Betts on December 12, 1943. Betts grew up in a musical family, listening to bluegrass, country and Western swing music. Early in his childhood he began playing the ukele, and as he grew older he moved on to the mandolin, banjo and guitar. In 1969, Betts, along with Duane and Gregg Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jai Johaney “Jaimoe” Johanson founded the Allman Brothers. The Allman Brothers released 18 studio albums. Their album “Brothers and Sisters” featured their hit single “Ramblin’ Man”, as well as “Jessica”, both written by Betts, with the latter being inspired by Bett’s daughter.

After the Allman Brothers disbanded, Betts had a solo career, releasing his first album “Highway call’ in 1974. He released several more solo albums including “Dickey Betts and Great Southern”, “Atlanta Going Down”, and “Let’s get Together”.

Ringside Report send our condolences to Dickey Bett’s family during their time of grief.

