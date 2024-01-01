The Story Of… The Adelaide Hostel in San Francisco







Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The Adelaide Hostel

Tucked away in an alley where the famous dancer Isadora Duncan was born, you find The Adelaide Hostel: home away from home for many who visit San Francisco all year round. Only 2 blocks from Union Square it is right in the heart of the city and no matter where you go, everything is within walking distance. The hostel has 100 dorm beds, 5 private rooms, a fully equipped kitchen for cooking, a patio, free Wi-Fi and an amazing colorful comfortable lounge. If you are looking for a place to stay next time you are in San Francisco, look no further! Check out The Adelaide Hostel!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how The Adelaide Hostel was founded and by who?

The Adelaide was founded in 2001 by 4 Irish friends who had been travelling across the U.S.A. The city was booming with tourists and backpackers at that time, the Adelaide became one of the most popular and highly rated hostels in the city and is still going strong.

KB: How many dorms and private rooms are there?

The hostel has 100 dorm beds and 5 private rooms.

KB: What services do you provide for your guests?

We have free Wi-Fi, a fully equipped kitchen for cooking, a patio, a large comfortable lounge, and laundry facilities. All the dorm beds have full privacy curtains and power outlets.

KB: Tell me about your long-term housing for students you offer?

We offer safe, convenient longer term stay for local students, J1 visa holders and similar. Private and dorm rooms are available at reduced rates.

KB: What is the hostel’s biggest selling point room wise and location wise?

The Adelaide Hostel is located 2 blocks from Union Square in the center of the city, near all public transport and the world-famous cable cars. We are suited most to backpacking students, digital nomads, families and are perfect for large school and college groups. Our repeat guests like the homely atmosphere, privacy bed pods and the large lounge and dining room.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to The Adelaide Hostel.

At the end of the small alley (named after the world-famous dancer Isadora Duncan who was born here) you will see The Adelaide. Once inside you will see our huge welcoming lounge and reception with our friendly staff!

KB: Why should people visit The Adelaide Hostel?

Because The Adelaide has the perfect balance of comfort, safety, location and vibe!

