





By Sharon Synowsky

Dear MAGA Women,

What the fucking HELL are you thinking?

Seriously, I cannot wrap my head around your mindset.

How can a woman support a man who thinks women (and young girls) are here for his pleasure only? A man who thinks it’s perfectly fine to “grab ‘em by the pussy”. A man who brags about going into the dressing room of young female beauty contestants, without warning, and seeing these young girls in various stages of undress. An adjudicated rapist who has over 2 dozen MORE valid accusations of rape against him, INCLUDING his late first wife. (The mother of his eldest three children, who he buried on his golf course so he could get a tax break.) While all of that is repugnant and vile, you can brush it off because the women and girls are “lying”; you can excuse what he’s said as “locker talk” and “boys being boys”. (I don’t know how y’all justify burying Ivana on a golf course…)

And, most importantly, he didn’t do it to YOU.

How selfish. How narrow-minded. How egregious.

How can you betray every woman who came before you? Every woman who is here, now? And, most importantly, every woman yet to come, including your daughters and granddaughters?

As you buy gas with a credit card in your name, to fill the tank of the car in your name, to get to the place you work a job that you were able to attend college/trade/tech school to get;

As you unlock the door to the home you bought or the apartment you rented on your own;

As you help your youngest daughter with her homework so she gets good enough grades and gets into the college of her choice, and as you tell her she can be ANYTHING she wants to be;

As you look forward to your middle daughter to graduate from West Point, and you envision her stellar military career, and as you tell her she can be a General if she chooses;

As you happily wait for your older daughter, who is pregnant with your first grandchild, to give birth, and you pray there are no complications, and as you take solace in the fact that if there are complications, her life and fertility will be saved (well, depending on what state your daughter lives in);

As you go visit your retired parents who are able to financially live on their own thanks to Dad’s pension and both of their Social Security checks, and who are not burdened with medical expenses because they have Medicare;

As you live your lives taking ALL of these things for granted; You are supporting a party, and are planning on voting for a man, who will take all of that away.

We’re already seeing it in red states with horrific abortion bans. Where “exceptions” mean proving incest; proving rape; being told that you’re not close enough to dying from pregnancy complications in order to be treated. The fact that you might suffer organ damage (including brain damage) or permanent infertility doesn’t matter.

What matters even less is the emotional trauma a woman suffers in these situations.

THINK! If the mother dies, SO DOES THE FETUS!

It’s not about LIFE, it’s about CONTROL.

If that doesn’t tell you how unimportant MAGA thinks women are, I don’t know what does.

Dictating women’s healthcare is merely step one. They plan on chipping away at women’s rights; the rights your mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers fought to give YOU. While now, YOU fight to take these same rights away from your daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters.

Take some time to read “Project 2025”.

I mean, read – decipher – analyze. They absolutely plan on taking your freedoms away. And you will not only allow that, you are unwittingly endorsing it.

Women are on the MAGA Shit List, make no mistake. Women are right up there with POC, LGBTQ+ and immigrants – the communities you despise. Yes, even “white” women are in the crosshairs. Women will be slowly removed from politics and professional occupations (doctor, lawyer, engineer). They want women to go back to being teachers, nurses and secretaries. I’m not saying there’s ANYTHING wrong with those professions. I’m saying they’ll go back to being the only options for women, and only until women are married. Then they want women in the kitchen, barefoot and pregnant.

Women were viewed as second-class citizens at best, or as property at worst, in the not-so-distant past. We weren’t allowed to vote until 1920. And then, only after decades of women fighting, and sometimes dying, to give future generations of women a voice in the leadership of this country. It took even longer for women to get a credit card and buy a house without a man (father, husband) cosigning. Another way to keep women in bad, violent marriages. Because the appearance of a “happy” family is more important than a woman’s well-being.

Women’s healthcare didn’t matter until 50 years ago. (“Abortion” is such a misnomer. Have any of you miscarried and required a D & C? SURPRISE, dilation and curettage is, medically speaking, an abortion. Have you been medically treated for an ectopic pregnancy? Also falls under the medical term for “abortion”).

And if you think a woman’s right to choose only applies to abortion? Nope.

It applies to whom a woman chooses to marry. To whether a woman chooses to STAY married (repealing no-fault divorce will force women to stay in abusive marriages – they will “condemn single-motherhood”* ). To a woman choosing to be anything she wants to be.

I’m Gen X, and I have seen many “firsts” for women:

 Sandra Day O’Connor – 1st Female Supreme Court Justice (1981)

 Geraldine Ferraro – 1st woman to run for Vice-President (1984)

 Janet Reno – 1st female Attorney General of the United States (1993)

 Madeleine Albright – 1st female Secretary of State (1997)

 Nancy Pelosi – 1st female Speaker of the House (2007)

 Sarah Palin – 1st female GOP Vice-Presidential nominee (2008)

 Kamala Harris –1st female elected Vice-President (2020)

 Nikki Haley – 1st female to win a GOP primary for President

Look at that timeline – we won the right to vote in 1920, and it still took 100 years – ONE HUNDRED YEARS – for a woman to go from securing the right to vote to a woman being elected to the SECOND highest position in the land.

You MAGA women are active participants in taking away women’s voices. Not only are you the architects of your own demise, you’re bringing the rest of us down with you. And you are leaving your daughters and granddaughters to fight, yet again and from the very BEGINNING, a war in which some very significant battles have already been won.

All because it hasn’t happened to you…

Yet!

