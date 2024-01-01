The Donald Trump Interviews…







Jim Koury Speaks Out

Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Jim is 63 years old and lives in Upstate New York. He is a writer.

KB: Why do you dislike or even hate Trump?

Let me count the ways. There are many reasons, but I would have to say that the most significant reason has to do with his overt attempts to subvert a free and fair election and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. He is a threat to everything America stands for. I knew we were in for a rough road when he first got elected, but I had no idea it would be as bad as it got. The man is an inept fool who does not know what it means to govern. He is a grifter looking to get what he can for himself and his sleazy family. He cares not about the welfare of Americans, least of all those different from him and his MAGAT supporters. He was in no way, shape, or form a President of the people. The only people he serves are the one percenter and himself. At this point, those who still support him are simply brain-dead morons or racists – pure and simple.

KB: How do you view his supporters?

As I stated above, at this point, those who still think this grotesque man is good for the nation are either brain-dead or racists or both. But then again, racists are generally brain-dead people who cannot see beyond the nose on their face, right? I have little respect whatsoever for someone who supports Trump. When I find out someone is a Trumper, that is all I need to know about them, and I immediately walk away. One very disillusioning thing about Trump supporters is the disappointment I felt each time I found out someone who I thought had a fucking brain in their head supported the vile piece of shit.

As you are well aware, I am very vocal about my contempt for this piece of shit and make no bones about it on social media and elsewhere. Someone asked me a while ago if I had ever thought about friends and family who supported Trump and how my comments made them feel. LOL. First off, I do not have any close friends who are Trumpers. I cannot in good conscience spend time with anyone who supports such a despicable man and what he espouses. They are acquaintances and very distant ones at that. I am friendly with them, but that is as far as it goes.

Secondly, as for family members, my father was an avid Trumper, sadly, which caused much angst in me. We had some bitter conversations about the man. I told him what I had said on social media. It just did not matter to me. I think he thought I hated him, and I feel bad about that. He was my dad, I loved him, but I hated his politics and made no bones about it. My contempt for Trump and those supporting him is not conditional on who the supporter is. I also have some redneck cousins who think the man is God’s gift. I do not deal much with my cousins, so it is not a big deal.

KB: Why should Trump never be President again?

American democracy is in the balance with this election. If, by a very outside chance, he should win again, I fear for the future of this country. It will not be the America we knew at all. Come 2028, do you think he will voluntarily leave if he loses again? We all must get out and vote against this horrid man and his supporters, who represent the worst of America.

Anything can happen, but do I think he will win again? No, not at all. If the voter turnout for the last three or four election cycles tells us anything, it is that Americans are slowly turning on the grotesque man and the GOP that he has subverted to do his bidding. Especially telling were the 2022 Congressional elections, where pollsters said the GOP would trounce the Democrats. Well, we all know what happened. Sadly, the GOP took the House, but only by the slimmest of margins. Will America vote for a convicted felon (which I believe he will be by the time the nominating conventions are over)? I highly doubt it.

KB: Why is America better off without Trump?

For the pure and simple reason that the preservation of all America represents is at stake. Trump is a fucking shit stain on America. Sadly, that shit stain will take many years and a few more election cycles to erase if ever it can be. The division in this country runs deep, and I genuinely believe it is a direct result of Donald Trump – the divider-in-chief. When he made fun of the Downs Syndrome person at a campaign rally, I thought that was the end of him, among other things he did — confounding. However, 2024 is not 2016. We know much more about this creep than we did then and understand what he is after. To become a dictator. After all, he publicly said he thought the constitution could be set aside. That alone should be enough to drive those who love our nation to the polls and trounce this evil, vile mother fucker once and for all.

KB: Why should people vote for Joe Biden?

I am one of the many Americans who desired a different choice. I was hopeful that the President would step aside and relinquish the Democratic Party to a candidate of this generation. So much talent and innovative ideas are stirring in the hearts and minds of the next generation of leaders waiting in the wings. Unfortunately, that is not the case, so we must choose between the two given to us. Do we pick a man who has four indictments and 91 felony charges lodged against him and who tried to subvert the will of the people and throw out the results of a free and fair election by fanning the flames of insurrection and sedition, or do we choose the one that best serves the nation’s general welfare, and explicitly addressing women’s and minority interests? That choice is crystal clear in this American’s mind. There is no other choice but Joe Biden.

Biden’s three years in office have been remarkably positive and progressive. His time in the White House has been full of accomplishments that have helped Americans in all walks of life. Some of his notable achievements include the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Bill, the Safer Communities Act, the Burn Pits Bill, standing by Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression, the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, took actions to reduce greenhouse emissions, and the Postal Service Reform Act. Other notable achievements include appointing the nation’s first black woman to the Supreme Court, giving long overdue student loan relief, supporting the Violence Against Women Act, the Respect for Marriage Act, and other actions and legislation benefiting all Americans.

Most importantly, the economy is stable, with unemployment down to record levels, inflation stabilizing and falling, and the GDP to grow at a healthy clip in the coming months.

Last, as a queer American, I am wholly grateful we have a President who respects all for who they are and supports equal treatment for those who may feel disillusioned and disenfranchised because of the treatment accorded them by our less-than-supportive American brothers and sisters.

KB: Why are you a Democrat and how do you view the Republican Party?

Believe it or not, I was once, in a distant life, a registered Republican and was a staunch one, at that. LOL. However, let me say that the allegiance I had to the GOP in my 20s had much more to do with me being a closeted queer boy, overcompensating to try to hide who I was. When George W. Bush came out publicly against same-sex marriage, that was it. I decided that I could no longer maintain the façade and support a party that would deny two people who love each other the right to marry. I scurried to the Democratic Party and remained there. It best represents what I represent and all I am — A unique individual respected for who I am.

As for the Republican Party now? It is not the Republican Party of the 80s. The GOP was once able to work across the aisle and compromise. They governed. It is something the current iteration of the GOP cannot do or is not willing to do. It has been ineffective. Ronald Reagan would indeed be rebuffed as not being conservative enough for the vile MAGATs who control the party now and bestow their adulation to Der Fuhrer on a bent knee.

They have controlled the House for over a year and have nothing to put their hat on. Many GOPers know this, so many are not running this fall. They are running scared. They see the writing on the wall. The blue wave will be a deep, deep shade of blue. It is time to drive these useless un-American assholes out of government all over the country.

