Guitar Legend Duane Eddy Dies at 86 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Groundbreaking guitarist Duane Eddy, known for twangy rifts on hit songs such as “Cannonball” and “Rebel Rouser”, passed away April 30, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by his family. The cause of death was cancer. He was 86.

Eddy’s career began in the 1950s. His debut album “Have ‘Twangy Guitar Will Travel”, was released in 1958, and featured the singles “Rebel-Rouser” and “Cannonball” and placed #5 on the Billboard 200. Following the release of “Have ‘Twangy Guitar Will Travel”, Eddy had a string of hit records which were noted for their characteristically “twangy” sound, which Eddy would become known for. Throughout his career, Eddy recorded more than 50 albums, and ultimately sold more than 100 million records.

In 1994, Eddy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2008.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Duane Eddy’s family during their time of grief.

