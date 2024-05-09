Filmmaker Roger Corman Dies at 98- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Roger Corman, the Oscar-winning director and producer of films such as WASP WOMAN (1959) and THE LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (1960), passed away May 9, 2024, at his home in Santa Monica. No cause of death was given. He was 98.

Corman, who was mostly known for directing low-budget films was known under various monikers such as “The Pope of Pop Cimema”, and “The King of Cult”, among others. He was also known as a trailblazer for independent films, which have become very common in today’s film world. Corman directed over 50 films and produced over 300 films from 1954 through 2008. In addition to being a director and a producer, Corman was also a writer and actor.

His filmography as a director includes THE UNDEAD (1957), MACHINE GUN KELLY (1958), HOUSE OF USHER (1960), THE PIT AND THE PENDULUM (1961), TOWER OF LONDON (1962), THE RAVEN (1963), THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH (1964) and FRANKENSTEIN UNBOUND (1990).

His acting filmography includes THE GODFATHER PART II (1974), THE GODFATHER SAGA (1977), THE HOWLING (1981), SWING SHIFT (1984), THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991), PHILADELPHIA (1993), APOLLO 13 (1995), BEVERLY HILLS 90210 (1990-2000), SCREAM 3 (2000), THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (2004), RACHEL GETTING MARRIED (2008) and LOST HORIZON (2021).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Roger Corman’s family during their time of grief.

