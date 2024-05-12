Actor Mark Damon Dies at 91- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Golden Globe-winning actor Mark Damon, known for starring in the 1960 film HOUSE OF USHER, passed away May 12, 2024, of natural causes in Los Angeles. Damon’s death came days after the death of his HOUSE OF USHER director, Roger Corman. Damon was 91.

In 1956, Damon began his career in Hollywood, signing a contract with 20th Century Fox. For his performance in HOUSE OF USHER, Damon won a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer- Male in 1961. Damon appeared in over 70 films and TV series and specials, including ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS (1955-1962), NATIONAL VELVET (1960), ZORRO (1957-1959), THE REUCTANT SAINT (1962), GO FOR BROKE (1968), TEMPTATION (1969), LONG LIVE ROBIN HOOD (1971), STUCK ON YOU (1983) and DECEIVER (1997).

Damom was also known as an acclaimed producer. He produced some of Hollywood’s most recognizable and beloved films, including THE NEVERENDING STORY (1984), 9 1/2 WEEKS (1986), SHORT CIRCUIT (1986), FLIGHT OF THE NAVIGATOR (1986), THE LOST BOYS (1987), MAC AND ME (1988), THE JUNGLE BOOK (1994), A DOG OF FLANDERS (1999), MONSTER (2003), THE UPSIDE OF ANGER (2005), LONE SURVIVOR (2013), and RUMBLE THROUGH THE DARK (2023).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Mark Damon’s family during their time of grief.

