Actor Dabney Coleman Dies at 92- Entertainment News

Emmy-winning actor Dabney Coleman, best known for his performances in classic movies such as 9 TO 5 (1980) and TOOTSIE (1982), passed away May 16, 2024, at his home in Santa Monica, California. No cause of death was given. He was 92.

Fans know Coleman from his memorable turns in the aforementioned 9 TO 5 and TOOTSIE, but with a career that spanned 6 decades chances are you’ve seen him in one of his 150+ film and TV credits, such as WAR GAMES (1983), THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984), and ON GOLDEN POND (1981). As a kid growing up in the 80s, I remember Coleman from the lesser known and underrated spy adventure film CLOAK AND DAGGER (1984), co-starring ET’s Henry Thomas. Most of the roles Coleman played were those of a jerk or a comic-relief villain, like Franklin Hart, Jr., the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical boss in 9 TO 5, also starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, and Ron Carlisle in TOOTSIE, also

starring Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Lange. Even though he played despicable characters, one couldn’t help but love Dabney Coleman, as his charisma and comic-timing made him so likable.

Coleman’s additional filmography includes I DREAM OF JEANNIE (1965-1970), THE TROUBLE WITH GIRLS (1969), THE TOWERING INFERNO (1974), MARY HARTMAN, MARY HARTMAN (1976-1977), BARNABY JONES (1973-1980), MELVIN AND HOWARD (1980), CALLIE & SON (1981), THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES (1993), YOU’VE GOT MAIL (1998), INSPECTOR GADGET (1999), STUART LITTLE (1999), THE GUARDIAN (2001-2004), RAY DONOVAN (2013-2020) and YELLOWSTONE (2018-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Dabney Coleman’s family during their time of grief.

