Q&A with Concetta Tomei

Concetta Tomei is an American actress best known for her role as Major Lila Garreau on “China Beach”. She played with David Bowie in the Broadway production of “The Elephant Man” and calls him a kind, sweet man who was ruled by his heart, and who became The Elephant Man on that stage. She played Lynda Hansen on “Providence” with Mike Farrell. She just finished performing the lead role in a video game.

KB: Did you always want to be an actress growing up?

Yes. I can vividly remember, as a young teen, sitting with my father on the floor in our living room in Kenosha, Wisconsin, eating popcorn and watching classic movies on Turner Movies. Those stories, and the actors who brought them to life, captured my young imagination, and fueled my dream of becoming an actress. In a family of educators, specifically teachers and administrators, however, it was expected that I follow in those footsteps. So, I attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where I received my degree in education. From there I taught English and History for four years in Milwaukee, before leaving teaching, and attending the Goodman School of Drama (now The Theater School at DePaul University).

KB: Who were your acting heroes as a kid and are they still your heroes?

Gosh, there were so many, and they remain the inspirations for my having left teaching and becoming an actress. Among others, Bogey and Bergman in ‘Casablanca’, Myrna Loy and William Powell in ‘The Thin Man’, Gregory Peck in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, Kim Stanley and Brando in ‘Streetcar’, Bette Davis as ‘Queen Elizabeth’, and the great Vanessa Redgrave.

KB: You starred with David Bowie in the Broadway production of The Elephant Man. How did you get the part and how was it working with David?

I had just finished playing the lead in Ibsen’s ‘Little Eyolf’ at Playwright’s Horizons in New York, and they were auditioning for the lead role of Mrs. Kendal. After four callbacks, I landed the role. I worked with five different actors who played John Merrick, ‘The Elephant Man’, including the luminous David Bowie. How was it working with him? In a word, extraordinary. I knew him to be a bigger than life figure in the ‘rock world’, but I did not know how he would ‘measure up’ on his Broadway debut on the theater stage. Well, he was the consummate professional, and a beyond generous actor on the stage. There was no ego. He was a kind, sweet man who was ruled by his heart, and who BECAME The Elephant Man on that stage. Just a remarkable, supremely talented man.

KB: How did you get the part of Major Lila Garreau on “China Beach”?

I was at Warner Brothers on another project, when the casting director threw a pilot script at me, and said, “Concetta, you’d be perfect for the role of the Major.” So, I read the script, written by the brilliant John Sacret Young, and Vietnam veteran, and wonderful writer, William Broyles. Having lived through that tumultuous period and losing two high school friends who had served there, I felt that it would be an honor to be a part of this series. I memorized the opening monologue which Lila recites to the nurses, walked into the screening room which Warner Brothers used for auditions, stepped onto the center stage spotlight, hit my mark, and delivered that monologue. The next day, I was told that I had been cast, in what was to become one of the most prestigious, and critically acclaimed shows, in television history.

KB: How did you get the part in “Providence and what was it like working with Mike Farrell?

The part of Lynda Hansen was the last to be cast. The director, Mike Fresco, knew of my work, and suggested to the producers that they audition me. After reading the script, and seeing that my character dies in the pilot, I declined. My agent persuaded me to audition anyway. I reluctantly did, was given the role, filmed it, and proceeded with other projects. As it turned out, when NBC viewed the pilot, they loved the relationship between Melina Kanakaredes (Sid) and me. They agreed to ‘pick up’ the series on one condition – that the character of Lynda Hansen be included in the show. The imaginative creator of the show, John Masius, came up with the novel idea of having my character appear in the dreams of Sid, and the rest is history. Working with Mike Farrell? I had watched him for years on ‘Mash’, so working with him was a dream come true for me. He was a fine actor, sweet, even tempered and loving, and quick to give you that killer smile.

KB: You played in movies, series and on Broadway. What is the main difference between these 3? Which one do you prefer and why?

Firstly, I love to work, and challenge my creative genes doing a variety of roles – from drama to comedy to dramedy. Of the three creative venues, I prefer the stage, because of the immediate response that the actor receives from the audience, and that response is different from, for example, a Tuesday night to a Wednesday matinee to the dinner date night Friday night performance. So, the actor is challenged each time to adjust his performance accordingly. The audience teaches you about your character by how they respond.

KB: If you were to star in a movie and you could choose the director and 2 costars: who would you pick and why?

Good heavens! There are so many great actors and directors with whom I have been fortunate to work, and so many others with whom I’ve yet to have that experience. Well, if I had to choose one director, it would be Michael Lindsay Hogg, who directed me in Larry Kramer’s ‘The Normal Heart’ in New York City. My two co-stars? Brian Dennehy and Hector Elizondo, both of whom I worked with in the movie ‘Burden of Proof.’ I can’t leave out, so I have to add a third choice, the delightful Kevin Kline.

KB: Are there any current actors/actresses out there you would love to play with or actors/actresses you wish you had?

Again, there are SO many wonderful actors/actresses with whom I would love to share a stage or screen. Alive? Anthony Hopkins, Kathy Bates, Nicole Kidman, and once again, with my Dear Jennifer Garner (who I worked with on Broadway in ‘Cyrano.’) From the past? Of course, Spencer Tracy, Cary Grant (in my humble opinion, one of the most, if not THE most, underrated actor in Hollywood), Bette Davis, Carole Lombard, and the magnificent Magnani.

KB: What are you currently up to?

I just finished performing the lead role in, of all things, a video game! I’ve recorded the ‘voiceover’ work for television and radio commercials and books ‘on tape’, but a video game was a totally new experience for me. That’s why I love the business which I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of all these years – there’s always a surprise, a new challenge, around the corner

