Pride or Prejudice?







By Ana Braga

Pride month is here where we celebrate love, accomplishments and acceptance of our friends and family in the LGBTQ community. Is pride really a sin? Having pride in your existence and pride in elevating your community doesn’t seem sinful to me. Although, the MAGA faction of the Republican Party seems to encourage prejudice against those who look and love differently than them.

When history writes itself in the future how will you be remembered? Being part of Pride where you accept good people who seek love and acceptance or being part of Prejudice where you judge and condemn others for wanting love and acceptance? At this point it doesn’t even make sense anymore since Christians have forgotten the teachings of Jesus where you love thy neighbor and switched to the teachings of the devil, destroy thy neighbor.

If you’re a believer or not, it’s safe to say Jesus will be celebrating Pride this month.

Taste the rainbow?

Follow Ana on Instagram and Twitter

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt