Is The Patriarchy Dead?







Do you agree with Ana's thoughts in her article? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Ana Braga

A lot of you may have a hard time defining the word patriarchy. Patriarchy is a system of society or government in which men hold the power and women are largely excluded from it. How can any sane person be ok with that? The answer is, they can’t.

Patriarchy is easily accepted in religious groups and the far right faction of the Republican Party known as MAGA. Far right women are usually religious and God fearing, where they believe the men are superior, stronger and smarter than women.

The patriarchy is well alive in the US but not in Mexico where the first woman was just elected President. Claudia Sheinbaum is a scientist and, yes, a liberal. One of the most patriarchal and macho countries in the world has elected a woman as their new leader. The world is changing and moving forward while the US wants to go back to 1950 and put the women back in the kitchen.

Maybe we won’t achieve progress until the far right patriarchal men learn to make their own sandwiches? Just saying…

Follow Ana on Instagram and Twitter

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt