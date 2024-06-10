Highly Decorated Retired Navy Veteran Adds Even More Credibility to Adult Movie Star Stormy Daniels In Affair Story About Donald Trump

BREAKING:

Donald Trump and the #MMF don’t want you to comment or retweet this #MMF video because it exposes them and makes .@StormyDaniels even more validated!

Resistance you know what to do my brothers and sisters!#SharkWeek#LockTrumpUp#TrumpLies#TrumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/whVHl2sgds

— Official Account of (Activist) “Bad” Brad Berkwitt (@BadBradRSR) June 10, 2024