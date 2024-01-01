A Letter to My Late Mother







By Ana Braga

I’m writing a letter to my mother, she passed away on Sunday, Father’s Day. Would this letter reach her? I do not know, but I’m writing anyway.

When my mom was pregnant with me, the doctors advised her to abort the baby because it was a high risk pregnancy and we both could end up dead. She told the doctors “Well then we will both be dead, I’m taking the chances. I’m not aborting my baby.”

I believe that’s the reason I was pro life for so long, because she chose life. I’m grateful for her giving me life even if it was very risky to proceed with the pregnancy. But after all these years, after careful analysis, I believe I’m now pro choice. She chose me and it was her body and her choice to decide even if the doctors had advised her to end the pregnancy. It’s the woman’s right to choose in the end. I’ll elaborate more on this issue on another article some other time.

Mamãe querida/Dear mom,

I didn’t get to say goodbye since you were in the ICU for a week. I wanted to talk to you so bad but silly me thought you were going to pull through. I’m still in shock like it’s a bad joke or a prank. Maybe I’ll go to sleep tonight and wake up tomorrow and find out this was only a bad dream? I love you and I’m hurting, but I wanted you to know that I’m grateful for you bringing me into this world.

If there’s a heaven and you see my dad could you please tell him I miss him too? I hope you get to see your family again. I wish you love, light and peace. I’m happy you’re no longer suffering, but I do miss you so much. It sucks you’re no longer just a phone call away. I’ll cherish the memories we made together and the fun trip to San Francisco, we laughed so much in the rain. Remember? Or the songs you sang to me when I was little at bedtime and everything else in between. Just know you are missed mom and your journey has been completed. I’ll do my best to complete mine and hope one day we can be together again. One can dream…

Goodbye mom.

If you’re mourning a loved one I hope this letter helps you heal. If you still have your parents or any dear family you care about, please make sure to tell them how much you love them. Because when they’re gone, is forever.

Much love to all of you.

