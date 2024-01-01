Giants Legend Willie Mays Dies at 93- World News







By Geoffrey Huchel

MLB legend Willie Mays, known as the “Say Hey Kid”, and the center fielder for the San Francisco Giants, passed away June 18, of heart failure at a care home in Palo Alto, California. He was 93.

Mays professional baseball career spanned four decades, beginning in 1948 when he played for the Chattanooga Choo-Choos, a minor league team. Mays later joined the Birmingham Black Barons later that same year. Mays had such a talent for baseball that it wasn’t long until major league teams were showing an interest in signing him. He was eventually signed to a contract with the New York Giants, who would later move to San Francisco. Mays spent 21 years with the Giants. He also played for the New York Mets for a short period of time. Mays was regarded as one of the greatest ball players of all time.

Career highlights and awards for Mays include: World Series Champion (1954), 24X All- Star (1954-1973), Rookie of the Year (1951), 12X Golden Glove Award Recipient (1957-1968), and induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame (1979).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Willie Mays’ family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt