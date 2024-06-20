Veteran Actor Donald Sutherland Dies at 88 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in KLUTE (1971), MASH (1970), and THE DIRTY DOZEN (1967), passed away June 20, 2024 in Miami after a long illness. He was 88. Sutherland was the father of Kiefer Sutherland.

Sutherland’s seven decades-long career began in the 1960s when he was cast in small roles in British films and TV. He moved to Hollywood in the 1970s, and since then, Sutherland has become an established and acclaimed actor with an impressive body of work. Sutherland’s filmography includes THE AVENGERS (1961-1969), INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS (1978), ORDINARY PEOPLE (1980), BACKDRAFT (1991), JFK (1991), BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER (1992), DISCLOSURE (1994), OUTBREAK (1995), A TIME TO KILL (1996), WITHOUT LIMITS (1998), SPACE COWBOYS (2000), THE ITALIAN JOB (2003), COLD MOUNTAIN (2003), PRIDE & PREJUDICE (2005), AN AMERICAN HAUNTING (2005), HORRIBLE BOSSES (2011), THE HUNGER GAMES (2012), THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE (2013), THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART 1 (2014), THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART 2 ( 2015), and MR. HARRIGAN’S PHONE (2022).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Donald Sutherland’s family during their time of grief.

