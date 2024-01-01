The Face of The Heritage Foundation’s Pet Project, Mr. Marmalade







By Deanna Maria R.

Since Nixon’s demise as president, The Heritage Foundation has steadily been infusing itself into the realm of politics. If there is a ‘deep state’, a puppet master behind the scenes, it is not George Soros, it is the Heritage Foundation. Their goal is simply to control every aspect of America from governance to social issues through politics. Sorry MAGA, Mr. Marmalade is not in charge.

The Heritage Foundation Mission Statement

“Heritage’s mission is to formulate and promote public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense.”

The Heritage Foundation has had their foot in every president’s term after Nixon, including some influence in policies of the terms of Democrat presidents, however they were not able to control Democrats, as they have the Republicans. The Heritage Foundation is ultimately a conservative Christian right-wing think tank, who will control all aspects of citizens lives if their orange dog gets back into the White House. Sure, we are ‘allowed’ to vote for who we wish, but Mr. Marmalade, if he succeeds, will be the Heritage Foundation’s bitch, keeping their pet in line with a rolled up newspaper or rather Project 2025.

Hilarity Factor

It is hilarious to think that the MAGA cult believes that Trump is a genius who is fighting the ‘deep state’ when he belongs to it and, actually, they think he is a clown.

Fox News (2015)- the leader of Heritage Action, the foundation’s advocacy arm, said, “Donald Trump’s a clown. He needs to be out of the race.”

August (2015)- Heritage Foundation economic writer, Stephen Moore, criticized Trump’s policy positions, saying, “the problem for Trump is that he’s full of all of these contradictions. He’s kind of a tabula rasa on policy.”

The last quote means the foundation thinks Trump is mentally empty, no content, nothing there.

Regardless of what the foundation thought of Trump in 2016, when Mr. Marmalade won, the foundation gained influence within the administration and chose the staff. Other conservative think tanks had ‘never Trumpers’ on their teams and so that is why The Heritage Foundation was able to take advantage and lay down the bones and hook the leash to Mr. Marmalade. Sorry MAGA, you’re not actually voting for Mr. Marmalade, you are voting for his masters.

