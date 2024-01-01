Choose Your Poison…







By Ana Braga

Drinking is part of the American culture, if you’re celebrating someone’s birthday, attending a wedding or partying with your friends. It’s filed under the pretense that it will relax you and also allows for celebration. Sadly, for many, it’s a habit some have when they’re alone. You had a tough work week or you feel alone, so you drink. Some get on a nightly habit because it helps them forget their problems and fall asleep. But does it work? The problem seems to be back everyday as soon as they wake up.

Alcohol is poison and is one of the top killers in the world. Alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States. “Preventable” but how can we prevent if it’s so embedded in our culture? As a health coach, I advise clients, friends and family members that if you can reduce to a drink a day instead of a bottle you can lower your risk of heart disease and early death.

I also noticed that most wine drinkers prefer white wine. White wine is loaded with sugar and gets you a high or drunk faster than red wine. The sugar can also affect your blood sugar causing or aggravating diabetes plus weight gain, increasing your blood pressure and chances of heart disease. I advise they switch to red wine since it contains resveratrol (powerful antioxidant), red wine also has fat burning properties. But it’s a glass a day and not a bottle. Now, if you’re looking into burning fat and adding antioxidants to your diet, you don’t need to start drinking wine. You can buy resveratrol in pill form and reduce the intake of starchy foods and sugar. And of course, exercise.

As for myself, drinking really never appealed to me and I rather face my problems without aggravating my health. We are all unique people and deal with problems differently.

One thing I like to tell friends, clients and family members. You only live once and you only have one body. Please take good care of it so you live a good life to enjoy your kids, loved ones, pets and friends. Reducing alcohol consumption is the first step. If you order a wine, order a water right after. Make your belly full and trick yourself. Has anyone tried reducing alcohol intake? I would love to hear from my readers.

