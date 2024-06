Actor Bill Cobbs Dies at 90 – Entertainment News

By Geoffrey Huchel

Veteran actor Bill Cobbs, known for his roles in THE BODYGUARD (1992) and NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM (2006), passed away peacefully June 25, 2024, of natural causes at his home in Riverside, California. He was 90.

Cobbs’ career began in 1974 when he was cast in his first feature film THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE. What followed was a very extensive film and TV career. Cobb’s list of credits includes GOOD TIMES (1976), THE HITTER (1979), SILKWOOD (1983), THE COLOR OF MONEY (1986), SPENSER FOR HIRE (1987), THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS (1991), DEMOLITION MAN (1993), COACH (1993), FLUKE (1995), THAT THING YOU DO (1996), ER (1996), AIR BUD (1997), HOPE FLOATS (1998), SIX FEET UNDER (2001), ENOUGH (2002), LOST (2004), NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: BATTLE OF THE SMITHSONIAN (2009), THE MUPPETS (2011), OZ THE GREAT AND POWERFUL (2013), NIGTAT THE MUSEUM: SECRET OF THE TOMB (2014), and AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.LD. (2020).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Bill Cobbs’ family during their time of grief.

