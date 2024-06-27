World Perspective on Trump’s Conviction by the Headlines and Opening Sentences







By Deanna Maria R.

We in the US, all know what stance MAGA Republicans have taken on Trump’s recent 34 count felony convictions, then there is what everyone else thinks. What about what other countries think? Here are a few headlines and opening sentences for a glimpse into other countries’ perspectives on the Trump felony convictions.

Russia

Headline

‘Justice New York way’ By Sandro Vetsko, BBC Monitoring Russia specialist

Opening Sentence

“In Russia, the largely Kremlin-controlled media have reported Trump’s conviction with a bias in his favor – which is par for the course given they supported Trump in his first run for president and are critical of Joe Biden.”

Italy

Headline

‘This could derail White House bid’ By Alys Davies, BBC News, London

Opening Sentence

“An editorial in the French newspaper Le Monde takes the view that while American voters were owed “the truth” of what they call Trump’s criminality, the effects of his conviction remain highly uncertain.”

China

Headline

‘Old people and criminals’ run for White House’ By BBC Monitoring China team

Opening Sentence

“Beijing has not officially commented on Trump’s conviction but the story has generated significant coverage in state media, much of it factual.”

Mexico

Headline

‘Guilty of Pornogate’ By Pascal Fletcher, BBC Monitoring Latin America specialist, Miami

Opening Sentence

“The welter of headlines on the Donald Trump verdict, from Mexico to Argentina, reflected the region’s uneasy view of the US ex-president.”

Check out Deanna’s art work which can be purchased HERE.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt