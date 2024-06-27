Irrelevant Deflection







By Ron Signore

There are many trends we see from the MAGAt playbook that tend to be comical. Some comical because they are so stupid that all you can do is laugh. Others more on the comical side that errors on the side of depressing and fear for the future of humanity. Not a day goes by where one doesn’t see back and forth interactions with stupidity aligned with their way of thinking. It is never anything substantive, but rather narcissistic deflection or projection. The saddest thing is that they think they are intelligent. They think they are right when throwing these nonsensical claims into the world.

Cult over country has gotten to an extreme. It was bad enough when it was party over country, but now it is alternate reality and blind following over reality and truth. There are people who still believe the election in 2020 was stolen. The evidence that they all seem to know exists, though never legally proven, keeps the pride and ego driven claims alive. The doubt now becomes strong in thinking there is no way our current president won, let alone received 81M votes. However, logic escapes them at its most relevant time and all reasoning disappears. First, they do not realize the red and blue map is quite different when you leave unpopulated areas white and without color. Second, in 2016, there was a large portion that did not vote, clearly on the blue side, with the Bernie supporters who wouldn’t jump on the Hilary train. Third, the national population clearly indicates that as a possibility with new first time voters, and I can all but assure the votes from those who caused the damage by not voting in 2016 that got Agent Orange Turd elected in the first place.

The economy was great under Chump, and this economy sucks seems to generally come to the light with these morons. Chump rode the coat tails of the economy President Obama created as part of fixing the damage W’s administration did. I wont even condemn that the economy was a complete failure throughout the Turd’s term in office, but they fail to realize why we are even in the position we are in when they point out “facts’ like what gas costs, or what groceries cost. If they just peeled the onion a little bit, they would know that the policies from Chump around agriculture in America and his actions with OPEC combined with the handling, or mishandling, of the pandemic sparked not only inflation, but heaps of money to the national debt.

If it wasn’t for JB, who has driven the best jobs creation in office, maintaining a significantly low unemployment rate in the country, money would not be getting put back into the economy and inflation would be far worse than what we have seen. It would likely be more aligned to the rest of the world who had more of an impact from the inflation cause solely from the pandemic. While the stock market is at an all time high, we still see that impact along the supply chain that has helped raise the cost of goods a bit, but make no mistake, companies are still driving record profits across the spectrum. Oil in particular has their pockets filled nicely. Now, some of this is corporate greed, some of it is strictly because of inflation, but they fail to realize that it was the Orange Turd’s actions in office that drove us to the storm we are in. Don’t forget his genius tariff war with China. Of course gas was cheaper in 2020…demand was at an all time low with quarantines and remote work, all while many people lost their lives and their jobs as a result of his inability to step up and lose the notion that COVID was a hoax.

What kills me is the nonsense deflection portrayed by our elected officials. The inability to step up and govern. Wasting time and money on vengeance based missions of fruitlessness to deflect from the crimes aligned to the indictments of Cheeto Boy. The plays are straight out of the narcissistic playbook that even Jim Jones used in Jonestown. “What about,” starting every sentence, as in: Chump has 34 felony convictions…”yea, what about Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

These people live off the ability to frame themselves as a victim. That life is unfair for them. That there is too much government overreach, yet this is the party that is banning books, throwing a fit over drag queens, allowing the massacres of our people by way of the gun, and telling women they have no choice what they do with their bodies. They thrive on spinning that to some sort of Christian morality and drive policy that allows for the posting of the 10 commandments in public schools. While God or Christianity are nowhere in the constitution, as soon as you mention the idea of their Christian children being in a classroom where you put edict from any other religion, hell would break loose. They want people to respect the flag by not kneeling in protest of injustice and fly their flags upside down because they despise progress and reality to the world moving forward. I guess that makes sense, many still idolize a confederate flag…while they claim save America in one breath, their actions scream we don’t like America and favor fascist racism while supporting a flag that carries a losing cause. They should be used to losing by now.

Foreign relations are just baffling. Another instance of speaking out of both sides of their mouths and dislocation from reality continues to be displayed. All of a sudden, every Republican stands with Israel. Yet, the history of antisemitism displayed by many of their members and supporters has left stains of blood in our country and on international soil. Some history of truly despicable actions of hate, others of complete stupidity with claims of Jewish Space Lasers and this apparent war against Hollywood controlled by the Jews. I mean which is it? Same with Russia. This was the party that drove with McCarthyism to fight the Bolsheviks, which included Jews in the efforts, and try to ride of communism rising in the United States. US and Russia relations are faulty at best over history, but up until these past few years, you would never see Russian/Putin sympathizers. Now you would think that the Republicans have joined the efforts of Putin who openly bellows a desire to undermine our democratic way of life. It is absolutely disturbing.

Facts do not matter to these people. Sadly, with a lack of intelligence and inability to free thinking, they take what they want to hear pandered to them and spill it like factual gospel, denying any other information that may debunk their premise or just be flat out factual truth. This is where I would love to see some feisty Dark Brandon on Thursday. Just hit the Orange Turd with facts and reality to the world we live in against what we know will only be maliciously false claims coming from Chump’s mouth. I have consistently stated over the past two weeks that he will not even show up. It looks like I may be wrong, which makes me happy in this instance. I think there is so much reality that can be poked into the world of people watching that the non-maga-sheep will enjoy the humiliation of Dementia Donny. He will deflect everything to the border and inflation, which is perfect time to unveil the genesis of these problems Biden has had to battle.

I think Thursday will be fun for us. Not so fun for the right. They’ll cry when they hear things they don’t like and deflect that it isn’t truth. That’s what cults do. Its our time to ramp up and steam roll our way through November and finish what Joe started, first by fixing what that idiot did.

