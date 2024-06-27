A Rant That Deserves to Be Heard…

Are you tired of Elon Musk's Daily BS On Twitter? Yes, I Wish He Would Fuck All The WAY OFF!

No, He Champions Free Speech! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...







By Deanna Maria R.

In a previous article, I bared my soul to you, the reader, concerning the trauma dealt to me as a child by a pedophile. You know why I did it, and continue to tell my story, because it will never end. There is always going to be another victim, another survivor plus idiots like the ones on social media, especially Twitter (X), just keeps on revictimizing even supporting such heinous nefarious acts that occur to children by these sick f***s., all for political gotcha’s. As long as there are idiots on social media that sexualize children, there will be me, fighting back until they get a clue and shut the f*** up.

What brought this on, this rant of mine? Let me just tell you, Elon Musk is as much to blame for the continued sexual exploitation of children on Twitter as the idiots he allows to get away with it. Oh, and note, NOT A DRAG QUEEN.

Someone sent me a tweet where allegedly a Twitter user (politically right) put up a picture of a child in another country being sodomized which triggered an automatic child exploitation ban by Twitter suspending the a**holes account. And, what did Elon say (allegedly), after explaining why the d***weed was suspended, ‘account will be restored soon’. Really? So much for ‘save the children’, right?

Check out Deanna’s art work which can be purchased HERE.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt