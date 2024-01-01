The Story Of… Pension Helmhof in Salzburg, Austria







By Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Pension Helmhof

Pension Helmhof is a family-owned hotel in Salzburg. The 4th generation is at the helm here. Founded towards the end of the 1960s, it now has more than 17 double rooms with modern design, bathroom, television, Wi-Fi and a balcony. Breakfast is included in the rate and you can help yourself at the huge buffet full with delicious goodies. Pension Helmhof has a big garden and a pool to cool off during hot summer days. The historic old town of Salzburg is a 15-minute bus ride away. The owners Andrea and Alfred make sure their guests are feeling comfortable and provide them with help and tips where needed. So if you are in Salzburg, this is the place to stay!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Pension Helmhof was founded and by who?

The Helmhof was founded at the end of the 1960s. It was previously a farm and my grandfather converted the business into a bed and breakfast as more and more guests came to beautiful Salzburg.

KB: How many rooms does Pension Helmhof have and how are they equipped?

We have 17 spacious double rooms, all newly renovated, they are cozy and modernly furnished, all with balcony, shower/WC, TV and Wi-Fi.

KB: What does breakfast look like?

At our rich breakfast buffet you will find fresh pastries, cold cuts and cheeses, homemade jams, various spreads, delicious juices, eggs from our own happy chickens, tea and good coffee. In summer, you can start the day on the sunny breakfast terrace.

KB: What facilities and services are there on the property?

Our large garden invites you to relax, our swimming pool is also popular, very refreshing after a nice day in the city. We also rent out bicycles and have a lockable bicycle cellar. You can park your car safely and free of charge in our large car park.

KB: What is the situation with regard to Salzburg? Can people walk or take the bus?

The Helmhof is located in the urban district of Liefering, which is nicknamed “The Village in the City”. The beautiful old town of Salzburg can be reached in about 10 minutes by car. However, we recommend taking the bus: the journey takes about 15 minutes and you don’t have to worry about parking.

KB: Did Pension Helmhof appear on TV or in a movie?

No, the Helmhof has never been on TV…

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to Pension Helmhof.

When you arrive at our place, you will see a lot of greenery, many flowers, a calm atmosphere, many guests say, almost a bit like in a fairy tale.

KB: Why should people stay at Pension Helmhof? What makes it so special?

We are a family business in the fourth generation. The right hotel for all those who appreciate a family atmosphere, where you are not an anonymous number… Guests get personal advice and one or two insider tips from us. We are very grateful for many dear regular guests and would be happy to welcome you to the Helmhof soon.

Andrea, Alfred and team.

