





By Sharon Synowsky

So, SCOTUS screwed us again. Donald John Trump most likely will not go to trial for January 6 prior to the election. By doing this, they have irreparably tarnished a once-hallowed institution. In much the same way ol’ Donnie has made a mockery of marriage, honor, integrity, the Presidency…

So, it is up to us to defeat DJT at the ballot box and ensure he never sets foot in the White House again.

And honestly, won’t it be more satisfying to do it ourselves?

Hear me out. When the news broke 2 days ago, I literally wept in frustration.

Friends, I started this article on March 1, 2024. I was so frustrated and angry that I couldn’t continue writing it. First, they overturned Roe, then they aided and abetted the orange future (at that time) convicted felon in another of his criminal endeavors. Little did I know that the RWNJ SCOTUS assholes would continue to fuck us with nary a kiss first.

Rolling back Chevron is the first installment of Project 2025. So, these fucks not only think they know better than doctors, they now know better than the experts in environmental regulations.

And now, I (like every other SANE American) am beyond PISSED!!

Neil, I do not trust someone who doesn’t know the difference between nitrogen oxide and nitrous oxide to regulate the air I breathe, the food I eat, the water I drink, the medicine I take…

Clarence, your bought-and-paid-for corrupt decisions are INSANE! Domestic abusers should still have access to firearms? Bump stocks are ok? And you’ve hinted (read: SAID) at going after Obergefell. You do that, guess what will fall next – Loving. I know that you forget that you’re Black, but your rich “benefactors” don’t. Yes, you useful, corrupt idiot, once you help overturn gay marriage, they will overturn YOUR right to be married to your white Insurrectionist wife.

Sam…

Sam, Sam, Sam…

You had to go all the way back to the writings of a woman-hating, witch-burning medeival Englishman to find a way to overturn Dobbs. Now, women are dying and doctors are leaving red states in droves. THAT is a reason to fly the flag upside down you cruel, egomaniacal villain.

Amy and Brett, you two just roll merrily along with those three. Sure, you have made some surprising, thoughtful dissents, but I still do not trust either one of you after you LIED in your confirmation hearings about Roe.

As for YOU, John, Mr. “Chief Justice”, you have the distinction of “leading” the most corrupt Supreme Court in American history. This SCOTUS is the first to ever TAKE AWAY the rights of this country’s citizens.

Kudos, to all of you, hell of a legacy.

