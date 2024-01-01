Political Aspirations or Affiliations Aside: 6 Reasons Why It’s Insane to Elect a Felon







By Deanna Maria R.

It is insane to vote in someone who cannot effectively govern any office due to being a convicted felon.

Reason Number 1: Voting Rights

Approximately 48 states in the US do not allow felons to vote during incarceration or while on parole under the supervision of a probation officer. Approximately, 4.4 million citizens are not allowed to vote due to felony convictions.

Reason Number 2: Holding Public Office

Although the constitution doesn’t forbid felons from running or holding public office, it can and has been disputed.

Each ‘House of Congress’ has the ability to expel those deemed as unfit or unqualified, especially those with felony convictions, from holding public office.

Reason Number 3: Gun Purchasing and Ownership

Felons are prohibited in most states from buying and owning firearms. Whether fresh from prison, or on parole/probation, many felons have either been sent back or sent to prison when caught with firearms.

Reason Number 4: Traveling Abroad with a Felony Conviction

Although people with felony convictions in the US are not barred from having or obtaining a passport, a visa to enter another country is a privilege not a right and up to the discretion of said country.

While on parole/probation or as part of their parole, felons can be banned by the US courts from leaving the country. Approximately 32 countries have restrictions against allowing felons in their countries. Some countries run a check for felonies on those wanting to enter their country and automatically deny them access if they have felonies. If the country does not check upon entering but a person is known or found out to have a felony conviction, they are denied access or kickout of said country.

Reason Number 5: Public Benefits

Convicted felons cannot apply or receive food benefits (food stamps/EBT), they cannot apply for federal grants or housing, nor apply or receive Supplementary Security Income Benefits commonly known as SSI.

Also, people with felony convictions may lose their minor children if deemed so in a court of law.

Reason Number 6: Moving or leaving the State

While under parole/probation, a felon has to seek permission from the courts in the state they are in if they want to leave the state for a specific amount of time. If a convicted felon wants to move their felony jurisdiction to another state, in order to move to another state, they must get permission from the parole board/courts in the state where jurisdiction lies and permission from the state, they then want to reside in.

Depending on the reason(s) for the felony, many are denied in both cases.

Nobody is above the law, not typical citizens, not politicians, not those in office or running for office. Whether a typical citizen does or does not like the outcome of a case, whether someone believes a conviction to be rigged or not, a politician seeking office, no matter who or what office, cannot effectively govern that office if convicted of a felony. Whether present or future candidates for office, if a typical citizen is affected by and has to adhere to these laws so should those running for or holding office. They should receive no special treatment. In closing, if you overlook the laws of our land for a politician or someone running for or holding an office, you are not about what’s good for the country but only what is good for 1 politician.

