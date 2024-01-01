The Supreme Court Presidential Immunity Decision, Don’t Panic Yet













By Deanna Maria R.

I see some people panicking and some gloating, over the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity. To some extent, all our presidents have had some form of immunity. At the very least they could not be charged until after they were no longer president. Even then, if presidents were thought to have done something immoral, unethical, or criminal, they were impeached, pushed to resign and then, basically nothing more. The more important issue is what the lower courts will decide falls under presidential immunity.

I also see some panicking, and some gloating, believing that the convictions Trump already holds, will be thrown out due to the Supreme court’s decision on presidential immunity, I doubt it. The actual event leading up to the convictions occurred in the early 2000s and the hush money transaction took place in 2018 to coverup the effects it may have had on Trump’s campaign leading up to the 2020 election, The cover up had nothing to do with his presidential duties. Plus, his lawyer at that time was convicted in relation to that event. Now the J6 and the documents case, do not be surprised if those are completely thrown out.

Of course, the right is claiming Trump will win his appeal. Again, I doubt it. If anything, the appeal court case will not occur until after the sentencing on the 11th of July. I predict he will receive probation and that he will not have to start his sentence until after the appeal decision is made, and I predict the appeal to be denied. Just ride it out until after it is known for sure, and even than if it is thrown out or he wins the appeal, still don’t panic, there is always November.

