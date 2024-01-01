Hope and Change…







By Ana Braga

Do you feel we are at the end of times? I sure do. Remember when our grandparents used to say The end is near? Are we starting to sound like them or is it true this time around? I’m not sure if I’ll ever get the answer to this question. I just feel our world is upside down and what was wrong now is right and it’s all in the name of God. Half of this country seems to be hiding behind religion to dictate how everyone should live their lives. Is this freedom? I just have so many questions as you can see. All I know is that a lot of good people in the past have paved the way for us to have the “freedom” we have now. Right now , things aren’t perfect but they sure were much worse then. Why would half of the country want to go back there?

To those of you who want to replace Biden, you are risking us all going back to dark times. You see a problem with Biden’s performance but not Trump’s? It’s like going back in time and kicking Rosa Parks off the bus or laughing at the women who facilitated for us ladies to have the right to vote. That’s too graphic for you? Well, then stop and think for a minute because you’re not looking at the big picture and the danger ahead.

It is time to unite and defeat the Agent Orange or we will be going back to the past without Michael J. Fox and the Flux Capacitor, meaning, we will be stuck in the past possibly forever.

Two Supreme Court justices are possibly up for retirement next year and Trump could appoint two more extreme conservatives. Can you imagine? Please do imagine how life might look like starting next year.

We only have hope to bring real change, stay focused and vote blue in November. Hey conservative women, no one will see you voting Biden once you’re in the voting booth. Do your thing ladies! Hey, do your thing America!

