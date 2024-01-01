Loop it Loop It Real Good to a (Salt-N-Pepa Beat)







By Deanna Maria R.

All I want for Christmas is a voice recorder, on loop. However, ‘you can wish in one hand and’, well you know how the saying goes. What am I rambling on about you may ask. Well having to sound (per se) like a parrot with a crayon. Twitter needs a voice recorder added that can be used in the general chat posts. So instead of repeating myself to the wall that is MAGA, and my hands cramping up, I’ll just record it. AND as the saying goes ‘play it again, Sam’.

Every day on Twitter, it’s basically the ‘same shit different day’ scenario when it comes to posts I write. You give one, ‘My cheese has slid off my cracker’ MAGA Kool-Aid drinking Mr. Marmalade cult member (tongue twisters are best said out loud really fast) some facts, and here comes a slew more saying the same lame dreary crap. The same ‘easy to understand’ fact you just got done telling another dude or dudette makes you begin to believe you are channeling a parrot when having to squawk, ‘Polly wants a cracker’ all day long.

Keeping your sanity on Twitter when you’ve repeated yourself 100 times, sometimes to the same person, is a trick to master quickly. Yet with your sanity holding on by a thread, no matter what is posted, it only seems to trigger the MAGA baby Trump supporter. Diaper anyone?

Then the personal insults come at you like projectile vomit. So, I better wipe the vomit off my face get some rest and ‘wish upon a star’. With my luck, the dream button will get stuck on repeat. ‘See you in the funny papers’, I’m out.

