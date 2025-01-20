Galvanize!







By Sharon Synowsky

The stages of grief are –

Denial, Bargaining, Depression, Anger, Acceptance

The latest horrendous SCOTUS 6 decision granting Presidential immunity has had the desired effect so far – We the People are angst-ridden, frustrated, sad, and perplexed. (I have a letter to the SCOTUS 6 in the works, but I felt this was a more important message to get out there first).

We are clutching our pearls and shaking our heads, repeating “I can’t believe they did that; they gave him a pass for the past and carte-blanche for the future” in trance-like voices as we stare vacantly into space (Denial). We are sadly bemoaning how this is the “last” Independence Day, the “last” Free Election, the “end” of the American experiment (Depression). We are “advising” POTUS to “expand the Court”, “legalize marijuana”, “forgive all student loans”, say these actions are “official Presidential acts” and win the election by doing so (Bargaining, just with the wrong person…). We are talking about what the next Trump Presidency will bring, as if it is a foregone conclusion he will get elected (defeatist Acceptance)

But see what’s left out?

Anger.

Now, I’m not saying none of us is angry. We are SO PISSED! But it is a pearl-clutching, bemoaning, defeated anger, somewhat being placed, as is the bargaining, at the feet of Joe Biden. Just look at the Debate about the debate (again, more on that in another article I have in the works). Yeah, we’re pissed at the SCOTUS 6, too. But it’s more of a pearl-clutching, defeated FRUSTRATION because they’re “untouchable”.

I get it, I am all of the above, too.

This is ok…

For now.

Take the long weekend. Get drunk/eat edibles/smoke, if that’s your thing. Stay in bed, watch old movies and binge on junk food between naps. Run a mini marathon every day. WHATEVER you do when you need to check out from reality (and social media) for a while and recharge.

Because on Monday, WE RIDE AT DAWN! (or whatever time you wake up). We need to take this horseshit kidney punch to democracy, catch our breath, shake our heads, and come back out swinging like Rocky against (Apollo Creed…

and Clubber Lang…

and Ivan Drago…)

This super-duper twisted metaphor is meant to say we need to not allow ourselves longer than a few days to wallow in defeated acceptance. This country has a long, rich history of fighting tyranny. From the Founding Fathers to the Suffragists to the Civil Rights movement to Gay Pride, we fought difficult, seemingly impossible battles before. We got this.

And just because the SCOTUS 6 made it that much easier for Trump do become a dictator once he’s in office, he hasn’t been elected yet! Just because MAGA crowd is loud doesn’t mean they’re BIG. We keep forgetting that. There are way more of us (and by “us”, I mean sane non-billionaires) than them.

Also, keep in mind, every member of the House is up for reelection. EVERY MEMBER! MTG, Boebert, Speaker Johnson..

And in the Senate you have Cruz, Rick Scott, Blackburn and Hawley, up for reelection, just to name a few.

We can flip these seats. We just need to get motivationally angry!

GALVANIZE!

We need to be able to be able to stand, bloodied, beaten, exhausted but victorious as we watch Joseph Robinette Biden, Junior get sworn in to his second term on January 20, 2025, after having given him the Oval Office, the House and the Senate, and say,

“Yo America, WE DID IT!”

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt