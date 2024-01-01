Let’s Be Better Than Them







By Ron Signore

The debate was dreadful to watch. From our perspective, Biden just didn’t show well. He looked every bit of 81. He acted every bit of 81. Don’t misunderstand, he still said a lot of the right things. However, he did not capitalize like we expected or wanted.

From the other perspective, it was dreadful because not one shred of truth came from Cheeto’s mouth. And I am not talking about potential misspeaking like forgetting a specific number of something and rounding to make himself look better, whichever way that may be. I am saying he just bluntly used the platform to continue his deflection and projection of lies for the world. Shame on Jake Tapper and Dana Bash for not fact checking quicker or calling him on his nonsense. That actually played in Agent Orange Turd’s favor whether inadvertently or purposefully.

It only got worse with the aftermath. Us liberal leaning voters began to echo the calls for Biden to drop out of the race. Some people boldly kept the volume up on endorsement, but the rumors swirled round and round of who the replacement will be on the ticket in a desire to remove the old, weak man. Everyone has their opinion, and they are entitled to it. Many of us will vote blue no matter who is on the ticket. Frankly, that is the attitude we should be taking regardless in this election that keeps proving to be more and more dangerous should the right get back in office.

The issue I take Umbridge with is the perception we have given as we have moved past the debate. We have fulfilled a stereotype of being the wimpy party. We let panic of a bad debate show weakness in our unity to oust the Reich-Wing party from existence. And they are pouncing all over it. Granted their pouncing is fixating on some very dumb and pointless topics but allows for the bellowed deflections that came from their Orange Turd’s mouth during the debate.

This race is close for one specific reason. Age. Granted the difference between 81 and 78 is not huge, they will hammer that angle as if there is nothing else. The fact that age is the discerning factor of concern for anyone is troublesome. We have a convicted felon running for President. A known liar and conman who has grifted his way through life is the other choice. A man who cried the election was stolen with no proof, yet he himself orchestrated schemes to help overturn our election and undermine our democratic process. A man who called COVID a hoax. That is your candidate for President on the right.

We need to be better than them. Better isn’t an arrogant approach. Better isn’t an intelligent approach. It cannot be. They do not understand facts or even seem to live in the reality realms of this world. We have to be better than them to realize we are not voting for the politician at this point. This election isn’t about Chump vs Biden. It isn’t Democrat vs Republican. It has morphed into far more than that. We are now battling for the agenda differences of freedom over autocracy or dictatorship.

Dating back to 2019, it seemed common that Biden was no one’s first choice (exaggerating a little bit) to run from the left, but the rally came for a change in the way things were going. The impact of COVID, which ironically these idiots love strictly for the gas prices during that time period, that lost lives, jobs, and continued to keep the poor, poor. The election still had some sense of democrat versus republican to it. This election rings as the fight for our freedom. Both sides see it that way, however, that other side is too stupid to realize how wrong they are. They are up to their old tricks trying to demonize the left and amplifying it any way they can because they live and die with a politician.

The idiocy of things like deflecting the racist support of the right to a lineage of hate rooted by the southern democratic party strictly because the Republican party ended slavery. The most nonsensical debate lays with how the parties switched platforms. They fail to realize that over time, things changed and progressed, somewhat naturally, to the state we are in today with the parties. Republicans during the 19th century were known to be the liberal thinkers. The Democrats were the southern strong hold defending slavery. As time ticked on forward, the clear change in mentality from liberal to conservative aligned with the other party. Along with it became different drives for different rights. The Democratic Party is clearly the party of inclusion. We want what’s best for anyone who lives on our land and is either a citizen or seeks the proper channels to become one.

Then we look at the state of the right at the moment. A drive for a desired turn back the clock manifesto in Project 2025. Inclusivity is not exactly the central theme they are striving to achieve with this sickening proposal. Frankly, the ignorance behind it is criminal. In fact, it’s so bad, I believe its causing a panic in the Orange Turd. He is lying about denying knowing anything about it. Despite the number of times his name is printed in it, and the number of people who advise him that are behind configuring it.

This too is not right versus left. This breaks out so differently. I encourage everyone to actually read the manifesto. If the Orange Turd wins, this country is done. The truth is that as a white male, I will not be impacted like many others. This is bad for women, and really anyone else of a different nationality/heritage, religion, or sexual orientation. It is just another step in parallel to how the Nazi party rose in Germany. It is sick.

So, let’s be better than them. Realize we are not living and dying with one man. We are literally living and dying with what the future of the country holds. The future of our freedom. The future of our family’s rights. The future of democracy and participation to have our say in this country. Get out and vote blue to be able to vote again. The person at the helm, while important for many reasons, is not going to be as important if we do not have the right supporting cast from the ground up.

Let’s go.

