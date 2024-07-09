Singer Joe Bonsall From The Oak Ridge Boys Dies at 76 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Joe Bonsall, a longtime member of the country/gospel vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, passed away July 9, 2024 in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The singer’s cause of death was complications of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. He was 76.

Bonsall joined the Oak Ridge Boys in 1973. He was the group’s tenor vocalist. Their discography comprises thirty-one studio albums and fifty-six singles, including the chart-toppers “Elvira”, “Bobbie Sue”, “Sail Away”, “Dream On”, “Heart of Mine”, and “Fancy Free”. In 2015, Bonsall was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as a member of the Oak Ridge Boys.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Joe Bonsall’s family during their time of grief.

