The Great Divide…







By Ana Braga

This election cycle is getting more bizarre as the days go by. Why is the media, several democratic politicians, elite celebrities and more pushing so hard for Biden to drop out? We only have four months until the election to come up with a new candidate and campaign. Even George Clooney is now asking Biden to step aside, the same guy who wrongly predicted Trump wasn’t going to win the presidency in 2016. George Clueless Clooney joined the elites on the divide as he worries about democracy all the way from his mansion at Lake Cuomo in Italy. Don’t you feel sorry for his struggles?

Why are these politicians and the elites pushing so hard for a brand new candidate so late in the race? I’m not sure I have all the answers but my gut tells me they’re doing this to cause doubt, panic and to control the population. If you don’t believe in the New World Order, you better start paying attention. The rich, doesn’t matter what side they’re on, must gain power over the minds and lives of the general population. How can we win against the negative yet powerful voices? We must believe in ourselves and our convictions and fight like hell by voting Biden in this election. I suggest not watching the news and focus on helping your friends and family stay focused on winning against Trump in this election. Biden already said he won’t drop out so we must stand with him. Let the pundits and elites talk and pay no mind, they will try and cast doubt until November 5th. We must stand together and show them we are the ones in charge. Not them or I should say damn elites and media pundits. It’s not going to get easy folks, this is not a test, it’s about to get uglier. As long as we believe in our convictions and know what’s really at stake this November, we will be ok.

Stand up for what you believe, even if you’re standing alone. At the end you’ll see you were really never alone, united we stand!

