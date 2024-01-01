Internal Conflict







By Ron Signore

We are about 4 months away from the most important day of our lives as it pertains to our freedom. There is no underestimating the importance of this election. It is life or the loss of liberty for many. It feels like we went through the exact same scenario four years ago. In many ways, we did. With a rolling pandemic, the loss of life was very present during the lead in to voting day.

Four years ago, in my own frame of paranoia, I consistently wrote that the only way we would be Cheeto Boy would be to unite. We needed to fix our party and come together, otherwise we were going down the same path we did in 2016 when the Bernie voters ignored voting in spite of Hillary. It is true, we shot ourselves in the foot. We were responsible for Agent Orange Turd winning in 2016. Russian collusion didn’t help, but the reality is if those votes come in, Hillary would likely be finishing her second term.

Good judgement comes from experience; experience comes from poor judgement. Now more than ever we need to learn from our mistakes. While we aren’t at a place of spite between two specific candidates, we are at a fork in the road for many voters. The truth is that because of Biden’s less than stellar debate performance, it has been a whirlwind of calls for him to step down from the race. Some even as far as resign now, letting Kamala take over. Those who believe Biden should step away now will end up hurting us more than helping us. It will show panic in the party, and a lack of confidence in our leader. If we do not support him, those who are undecided won’t either.

There are polls out there that suggest possible replacements, but with four months, how can anyone be confident that someone new can gain the confidence of the nation on a campaigning platform. I will reiterate, I would vote for any of those people to take the realm of our party if Joe did step back. But people get swept up in polls, especially the ones that say one of those candidates could be a better candidate to square off with the Orange Turd. If I understood correctly, there was a poll that had Kamala within the margin of error, and Michelle Obama actually beating Diaper Donny. So, panic ensues and the calls for Joe to step down echo the airwaves.

That would be a mistake. We are thinking about this all wrong if we are fighting amongst ourselves as to who the Democratic candidate should be on the ticket in November. This is not a race about man, er woman, vs man. This is a contest that determines the future of our country as we know it. This isn’t an exaggerated drama. If you have ever heard of Project 2025, it is a very real threat. If you haven’t heard or know enough about Project 2025, stop reading this now and go do some research.

The original fears of Bunker Boy winning in November are miniscule to what can really unfold. Project 2025 changes the face of our country, rights, and liberties to reflect a Christian nationalist and conservative utopia. It is disgusting. It is not a plan for a country for all from sea to shining sea. It, like the typical Cheeto supporter, cares about nothing more than ‘half’ of the country. What I saw being worse is that it disturbingly impacts more than ‘half’ the country, even those who stereotypically blindly support the right. Veterans benefits and those towards the end of their working years, two typical demographics that support the right, are among those that can be impacted going forward.

With all the details of the avenues another Orange Turd Presidency could go down, it is imperative we stand together. Every day since the debate, I have seen us fighting amongst ourselves on who should be on the ticket. I agree President Biden is not the favorable choice for the left, but what makes us different than the Reich Wing Party is the fact that were not anchored to one person. The fact of the matter is that we need to keep the positive momentum President Biden has put in place since the Cheeto screwed this country. Any of the aforementioned possibilities to replace President Biden should he drop from the race would continue that momentum. Some may be better at that than others, but ultimately it aligns to the greater force of the agenda over the person.

We are in a different time. We are no longer picking a leader of an ideology that we feel is best for the country. We are at a pivotal moment where we keep fighting to grow an inclusive country where the American Dream still resides, or we kill that and live under a con man’s grifting authoritarian dictatorship where Christian Nationalists drive the rule of land.

Fighting amongst ourselves because one believes he should drop with the person who thinks Biden is our only chance to beat the Orange Turd is a futile exercise. It is a right to have that opinion, but we have to play the cards we are dealt and understand the repercussions of folding prematurely. And as a side note, just cause someone has that opinion does not mean they are a Chump supporter now. It does not mean they are advocating not voting Blue. They simply believe someone else may give us a better chance, and in most cases, will not change the way they vote come the fall. Our biggest threat is still the independent undecided voters who may sincerely be apathetic to politics and simply vote on an idea of age presented by what was seen during the debate, or the MSM calls for Biden’s stepping down. We must stand strong, rally around and support our leader.

Threatening inaction to not vote because Biden is not who you feel is best suited to be at the top of the ticket, again, will hurt us more than you can imagine. However, this time, there will not be a redo. There will not be forgiveness. Any other action than voting blue puts us at the end of our country as we know it. Let me spell that out more clearly. If you do not vote because you think Biden should drop out, you are screwing us all. There is no alternative.

It is disturbing we even have to spell any of this out. The other candidate is a convicted felon, found liable of rape, indicted for undermining our democracy, the farthest thing from a Christian there can be, a deflecting dictator wannabe that holds no accountability whatsoever that has no concern for anyone but himself, all while enjoying the support of hate groups. I really do not understand how alternative facts (opinions) of disdain for an inclusive party has made this race that close. It is disgraceful. Vote Blue, or prepare to never vote again….no exaggeration.

